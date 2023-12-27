Digital India Corporation Issues Tender to Introduce Personalised Learning Tech Solutions to DIKSHA

The Digital India Corporation (DIC) recently issued an ‘Expression of Interest’ (EoI) document inviting proposals to provide personalised learning facilities in virtual classrooms under the PM e-Vidya programme. As part of the National Education Policy (NEP) initiatives, PM e-Vidya was launched in May 2020 to unify digital, online, and on-air modes of government-run education platforms. This also includes the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing or DIKSHA, which provides e-content for learning in schools across the country. Set up by the IT Ministry, the Digital India Corporation is looking for technological solutions that can facilitate personalised learning to assist students through virtual classrooms and online tutoring. These facilities must include features that can provide students with “real time support and guidance” based on the difficulties they may face. The online tutoring facility must also provide tailored content or interventions as per the learning level of the student. Additionally, it must also have “comprehensive analytical capabilities” to identify areas of improvement for a learner, which can also be of assistance to teachers. “The objective of the EoI is to explore the various features/capabilities/solutions, available in the market or being developed by existing organizations, startups or upcoming startups as per the requirements of NEP 2020 and Ministry of Education which can enhance the digital learning experience of students and teachers and to explore procurement models to provision the capabilities at scale. It would be key to identify amongst the EOI participants, such solutions or organizations or partners who are willing to align themselves with…

