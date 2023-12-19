Delhi HC Directs Facebook and Social Media Cos to Take Down “Compromising” Videos of Uttarakhand MLA and A Woman

Facebook and other social media platforms were recently directed by the Delhi High Court to remove access to six videos of a woman and sitting Uttarakhand independent MLA Umesh Kumar in a reportedly “compromising position”. The videos were initially the subject of a police investigation, yet were later broadcast by a rival politician during a press conference and then posted online.

The woman subsequently moved the Delhi High Court seeking a permanent stay against the circulation of the allegedly false and defamatory recordings (even described as “deep fakes”), with Justice Sanjeev Narula ruling in her favour on December 14.

“As the matter is sub judice and a criminal investigation pursuant to the FIR is also underway, the circulation of the videos, which bear Plaintiff’s identity, must be prohibited,” Justice Narula’s order observed. “In addition to being a violation of the right to privacy of the Plaintiff, such a non-consensual dissemination of the videos also contravenes the provisions of the Information Technology Act. In terms of the said Act, directions must be issued to the intermediaries to prohibit transmission of the videos on their fora… While the issue of defamation of Plaintiff remains to adjudicated, the immediate concern of the Court is the violation of privacy of the Plaintiff.” Notably, Section 66E of the Information and Technology Act, 2000, criminalises intentionally capturing, publishing, or transmitting a person’s private areas without their consent, and in violation of their privacy.

The High Court further restrained Kumar, his rival, and “all persons acting on their behalf” from publicly publishing, communicating, or issuing any material similar or identical to the videos mentioned in the order.

Justice Narula added that one of the links submitted by the petitioner would not be taken down as it only displayed a “snippet” of the press conference, and not the contentious videos themselves. For the others, if they resurface, then the woman can provide the links to the social media platforms for blocking. If the platforms believe that this content isn’t identical to the videos mentioned in the order, they have to inform the woman of this within a week of receiving the request, after which she’s free to move the Delhi High Court for appropriate directions.

What the case was about: On the 23rd or 24th of November, Mohammed Zubair and Bhawna Pandey approached the Haridwar police (in Uttarakhand) seeking a criminal investigation into a video of Kumar and the woman. They had received the clipping on a pen drive that was couriered to them, which the police then took into custody.

An investigation commenced—but once Kumar found out, he registered a separate police complaint with the Roorkee police on November 26th (although the court’s order isn’t clear against whom this was filed or for what reasons). The charges included Section 66D of the Information and Technology Act, 2000, which criminalises “cheating by personation by using computer resource”.

“The investigation in this FIR is continuing and the video has also been sent for forensic analysis to a laboratory in Hyderabad, India,” Justice Narula’s order added, referring to the original police complaint.

Nevertheless, despite knowing that a criminal investigation was underway, Uttarakhand politician Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion (who was previously the Bhartiya Janata Party MLA for Khanpur, the same constituency currently held by Kumar) held a press conference on December 7th where he broadcast the contentious video from his personal computer. He also declared that the video would be shared across social media so it would become viral. Additionally, Champion commented on his original post with five more videos of the woman from different angles. According to Asom Barta:

“In a social media post, Champion shared a purported video of a man and woman engaged in a sexual act, claiming that the man is Kumar. He further labeled Kumar as an “adulterous rapist, deceitful liar, and criminal,” alleging blackmail and illicit physical relations with the woman in the video.”

The woman’s lawyer observed that more people were viewing them every day. Critically, the woman’s lawyer added that the videos were fake or “deep fakes” created to malign and damage her image, and that she was being drawn into a political vendetta between Champion and Kumar. “The contents of the videos are defamatory to the Plaintiff, who has been subjected to undue public ridicule. This has severely harmed her reputation and image,” the court’s order recorded.

Read more

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!