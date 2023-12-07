Data Protection Bill rules to be released by end of December: IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says

“The rules that go into the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill [DPDP Act, 2023] will be out for consultation later this month. They are ready. And we will notify those rules probably by the end of this month or early next month,” IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said during Carnegie India’s Global Technology Summit held in New Delhi between 4-6 December. It is important to note that this isn’t the first time the minister has claimed that the rules were ready. At a consultation on the DPDP Act held in September this year, the minister had also stated that the rules would be out in the following 30 days. There has been no sign of the rules so far.

“From all the feedback I have gotten, people are happy with it,” he added when speaking about the DPDP Act. On a similar note, former Rajya Sabha member Baijayant Panda, who had tabled the Data (Privacy and Protection) Bill 2017, also said at the event that “almost all stakeholders’ concerns had been addressed” in the final act.

MediaNama readers should note that there has been criticism of various aspects of the DPDP Act, including and especially the lack of rulemaking powers for the Data Protection Board, the lack of independence of the Board, the lack of privacy protections for publicly available personal data, the excessive empowerment of the executive when it comes to rule-making, and the dilution of the Right to Information Act. Most importantly, there are significant concerns with how age verification would be carried out under the DPDP Act. It is thus inaccurate to say that people are happy with the DPDP Act.

Key points made by the IT Minister of State

India’s position on artificial intelligence (AI): Chandrasekhar mentioned India’s position is not to demonize AI, a point that he also raised at Financial Express’ Digifraud & Safety Summit recently. “We certainly believe that there’s a case to be made to harness AI,” Chandrasekhar said. He also explained that the government is going to launch a programme called India AI, just like the programme it had launched for semiconductors. When asked whether compute (computational resources required for AI systems to perform tasks) was a constraint for India’s AI aspirations, he said that the government is in the process of creating a comprehensive strategy to, “create real capacity, real GPU [graphics processing unit] capacity, both in the public sector and in the private sector. You will hear in January that we are really serious about building some pretty significant capabilities.”

Discussing India’s plans for AI regulation, Chandrasekhar said that the government has decided that it will build a model for AI regulation and then evangelize and advocate it. He mentioned that the regulation would be a departure from the safe harbour concept of Section 79 in the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The need for an international alliance on AI regulation: Chandrasekhar felt that in the next six months, governments and countries align to formulate a common protocol or a common framework for AI. He believes that the international alliance on AI would have to step beyond abstract principles and move to regulatory harmonization. He argued that in the past decade, tech and the internet have escaped regulation by masquerading as only doing good when in fact, it has been accompanied by the proliferation of harm and criminality.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Governments are now stepping up and understanding that if you don’t come together today because the internet is ubiquitous, there are no geographical boundaries and local legislation cannot certainly deal with harms that are cross-border, that countries will have to figure out a way to collaborate, cooperate and create a global framework for this, and that there is no island of success to the exclusion of others.”

On the progress of India’s semiconductor mission: “We consider packaging and packaging innovation a huge area for us to create capabilities for the next decade,” Chandrasekhar said adding that India is “looking at this whole spectrum of research, talent, design, packaging and fabrication.” Speaking about what has been achieved so far, he said that major semiconductor company has very large research and development centres in India. “We have the first big manufacturing unit, which is the Micron $3 billion packaging unit that’s coming up in Gujarat. We hope very soon to announce a legacy node fab and modernisation of our semiconductor complex in Mohali,” he shared.

Chandrasekhar said that the government is also attempting to create talent for the semiconductor space. “We have moved to create a programme within the higher education system that will create 85,000 engineers, postdoctoral, doctoral masters in material science, chemistry, physics, engineering, in all the intersections between the science and engineering,” to create the necessary talent for semiconductor fabrication.

Balance between foreign firms and creating an Indian competitor in the semiconductor industry: “We don’t see this as having to choose between a foreign company or an Indian company. We encourage foreign investments,” he said. He explained that while conventional wisdom is for foreign semiconductor companies to partner with an Indian firm there is no need for that type of partnership anymore. “You need partnerships where people bring complementary amounts of capital, pools of capital, complementary skills,” he explained.

Also read: