Video: Can Governments Use Push Notification Data From Apple, Google For User Surveillance?

Recently, a letter written by US Senator Ron Wyden to the Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed that government agencies demand smartphone push notification records from Google and Apple to spy on users. This is a new form of government demand for metadata that hasn’t received much attention previously.

Wyden did not name any particular country but said that “Apple and Google should be permitted to be transparent about the legal demands they receive, particularly from foreign governments, just as the companies regularly notify users about other types of government demands for data.”

What are push notifications and what metadata do they reveal? How can they be used by the government for user surveillance? In this video, MediaNama journalist Sarvesh Mathi addresses these questions and more.

Watch the video to know more:

