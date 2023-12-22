On the Communications Minister’s now deleted brief on the Telecom Bill

By Kamya Pandey and Nikhil Pahwa From Nikhil: There was a short-lived moment of relief (and respite) this morning when the Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on his LinkedIn account, a set of clarifications related to the Data Protection Bill, and among them were three golden words: "OTT kept out." Screenshot below. This PDF, which we downloaded a copy of is something we've seen before: it has been circulated to industry, industry associations in private meetings with the Minister during the week, and it has been shared by representatives of the Ministry in WhatsApp groups with journalists, as "background." However, it has never been publicly released by the Ministry or the Minister, nor has the Minister clarified in Parliament when asked about whether online services (or OTT's as telecom-centric folks call them) are covered by the Telecommunications Bill, 2023. Until this. There was much rejoicing on sundry WhatsApp groups, although some did point out that online services are only exempt from licensing, but not necessarily from other provisions of the Bill. In any case, the sense was that telecom regulation of online services has, for the time being, been deferred. Of course, this was not under a letterhead, was not even non-legally-binding FAQs that we've seen previously from MEITY, but just a LinkedIn update. Still, when you're hanging from a cliff, you'll clutch at even straws, and hope. Then the minister deleted his LinkedIn update, taking with him, all the validation. So what does this mean? That OTTs are…

