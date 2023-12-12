wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

COAI thinks India should implement a US-like bill to charge large platforms a fee

The proposed Lowering Broadband Costs for Consumers Act in the United States requires edge providers and service providers to contribute to the Universal Service Fund (USF).

Published

Telecom industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) suggests that a bill akin to the proposed Lowering Broadband Costs for Consumers Act in the US should be adopted in India as well, according to a report by the Economic Times. This act, proposed last month, requires edge providers and broadband providers to contribute to the Universal Service Fund. This fund, as defined under the act, will “provide specific, predictable, and sufficient support for expenses” incurred by telecom companies. The US senators proposing the bill suggest that by requiring edge providers to cover associated costs for rural fiber networks will, “reduce the financial burden on consumers and rural providers while strengthening broadband connectivity throughout rural America.”

Edge providers covered under the act include— a digital advertising service, a search engine, a streaming service, an app store, an over-the-top (OTT) messaging service, a video conferencing service, a video gaming service, and an e-commerce platform. This effectively means that if this act is implemented, online services anywhere from Netflix and YouTube to WhatsApp and Amazon would have to contribute to the Universal Service Fund.

Some context:

This act bears similarity to what telecom companies have been urging for in India. In a consultation conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in July this year, telcos such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and telecom associations like COAI suggested that communication platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram should be licensed and should meet the same regulatory requirements that telecom companies currently meet and should pay a network usage fee for using telecom companies’ network infrastructure to reach their customer base.

“We are very happy that whatever is given as a provision proposed in this bill, vindicates our stance,” COAI Director General SP Kochhar said when discussing the US bill. He believes that if a bill akin to the Lowering Broadband Costs for Consumers Act is implemented in India, online platforms would disclose their exact traffic load, then telcos and platforms can mutually discuss the “reasonable infrastructure cost that entities can share.”

Exemptions under the Lowering Broadband Costs for Consumers Act:

This act exempts edge providers that—

  • transmit less than 3% of the broadband data transmitted in the US in the previous year
  • earned less than $5 billion in revenue in the US during the most recent year
  • if the service provider’s revenue renders the level of contribution would be insignificant

Kochhar suggests that just like the exemptions in the Lowering Broadband Costs for Consumers Act, Indian telcos are not asking every service provider to contribute to network costs and instead only going after large traffic generators.

Why it matters:

The fee that Kochhar is proposing would be a violation of net neutrality principles which say that all platforms should be treated equally. It could also incentivize telcos to give better service to those online service providers that pay a fee and de-prioritize those that do not.

Why charging online platforms for network development may not work: 

If COAI’s suggestion were to hypothetically be accepted and such an act is proposed and implemented in India, online platforms would end up contributing to India’s Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF). This fund is used to provide telegraph access to people in rural and remote areas at affordable and reasonable prices. It collects a levy of 5% of telcos’ Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) to improve telecom access in rural and remote areas.

Participants at MediaNama’s App Bans and Network Fees event have highlighted that the funds collected by the USOF have not been sufficiently used. “The corpus [for USOF] has been actually increasing every year, okay, instead of decreasing. So, they are collecting more money than they are disbursing every year, and I think except for one or two years when the disbursement was higher than the collection, and today it’s [collection is] around 70,000 crores,” Deepak Maheshwari, Senior Visiting Fellow at Indian Council of Research on International Economic Conditions (ICRIER) said at the event.

Further, it has been pointed out that contributions to the USOF isn’t the only way to encourage the development of telecom infrastructure. “Competition builds infrastructure. Donations don’t necessarily bring about the most efficient outcomes. I’m not saying I’m against the idea of donations for a good cause, but building telecom infrastructure when competition is also a solution is not necessarily a good cause,” MediaNama’s founder Nikhil Pahwa said during the event. He explained his position further by stating that even in situations where USOF has been used for infrastructure projects, it hasn’t yielded the best results. “I believe there have been [studies if] you look at parliament and the rollout of what is that BharatNet, right? Extremely inefficient, virtually useless,” he said.

Also read:

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ