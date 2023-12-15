wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Chandigarh Cracks Down on Ola and Uber: A Look at the State Transport Authority’s Licensing Row

Chandigarh’s transport authority move to hold Ola, Uber operations but the latter returns with a stay order from the High Court.

Published

What’s the news: Chandigarh’s State Transport Authority (STA) issued notices to Ola and Uber cab aggregator platforms to stop operations in the Union Territory for failing to get a license under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, reported the Indian Express. As per MediaNama sources, Uber filed a petition against the government order and got a stay against the same on December 12, 2023.

Government says license application still under consideration: As per the report, the two companies were granted licenses for running taxis in 2022 which expired on November 4. The companies submitted applications for licenses again, which are still under consideration. Until then, state authorities via email directed Ola and Uber to pause their operations or face legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act. The report also said that the companies are yet to deposit around Rs 6 crore entry and license fees to the Chandigarh administration.

Uber argues order is not in line with the guidelines: Challenging the order in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Uber argued that the government authorities have not followed the aggregator guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Accordingly, the court directed the government that “no coercive steps shall be taken till the next date of hearing” which is December 22, 2023.

Recent overhaul of cab aggregator regulations: There have been many such changes in the regulations of the vehicle aggregator sector across different states in recent months. Recently in November, the Delhi government too issued the “Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023” that asked all aggregator companies to use electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. Before that, it had banned the plying of two-wheelers for commercial operations. Last year, Karnataka and Maharashtra also imposed restrictions on aggregate ride platforms for plying autorickshaws or bike taxis in their state respectively.

While stakeholders pointed out that some policies like the EV scheme will likely put undue pressure on these companies, government entities state that policies like aggregator guidelines will create a regulatory framework for these groups.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read:

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ