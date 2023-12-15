wordpress blog stats
Centre to Follow CBI Search and Seizure Guidelines Until New Ones Drawn Up: Report

The CBI manual will be followed for the next six weeks until the Centre draws up new guidelines on the search and seizure of digital devices.

Published

While defending its search and seizure practices of digital evidence before the Supreme Court yesterday, the Indian government informed the Bench that all Central investigating agencies will follow the practices included in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) 2020 manual, Hindustan Times reported. This includes providing the hash value of confiscated devices like phones or laptops—hash values serve as digital fingerprints and record changes if the evidence is tampered with.

The manual will be followed for the next six weeks until the Indian government draws up new guidelines on the search and seizure of digital devices, an order issued by Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia recorded. The case will be heard next on February 6th.

The government’s search and seizure practices are being challenged in cases before the Supreme Court, filed by academics, media professionals, and Amazon Seller Services. The petitions broadly questioned the broad confiscation powers investigating agencies had, and how procedurally non-compliant collection of digital evidence harms the device owners’ rights to privacy, and against self-incrimination. The media professionals additionally called for a draft model legislation ensuring that search and seizure practices are conducted in consonance with fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

Notably, in its counter-affidavit filed last year, the Indian government argued that the CBI Manual 2020 already establishes search and seizure practices that “substantially allay” the petitioners’ concerns, adding that these balance individual and state rights against India’s statutory and constitutional framework. It added that adopting common search and seizure guidelines would require consultations with state governments too.

Last month, the petitioners also submitted interim guidelines on search and seizure following the top court’s directions to do so. Points mentioned include:

  • Devices can only be seized under a judicial warrant;
  • Information on the rationale for the seizure of the device should be included in the warrant;
  • The initial examination following the seizure should be conducted in the presence of the device owner, or their representative;
  • Owners have the right to remove irrelevant information from the device in the presence of the investigating agency, if the device is required for criminal investigation;
  • The device owners cannot be forced to share passwords or credentials, except when statutorily prescribed;
  • Devices cannot be held indefinitely if no information is found after investigation. Additionally, they must be returned to the owner or deposited with the relevant court within 30 days of the seizure.

In the legislative sphere, a new bill proposed to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure explicitly allows for various types of digital evidence to be summoned by courts. For example, it covers “electronic communication” like messages, call recordings, and emails, and devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and cameras. A parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing the bills recommended that the government introduce mandates on the secure handling of evidence (and proper chain of custody processing measures) to prevent tampering. According to our reading of the revised bills, these changes were not incorporated by the Indian government.

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

