BharatNet needs to be probed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee: MP Karti Chidambaram

Member of Parliament Karti Chidambaram called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe of BharatNet after the government gave unsatisfactory responses to his questions on the implementation status of the BharatNet project in Tamil Nadu.

In his parliamentary question, Chidambaram had asked the Ministry of Communications:

The details of funds sanctioned, allocated and utilised under the BharatNet project in Tamil Nadu since the inception of this programme in 2021 The details of villages connected with broadband facilities under this project in the State so far Whether the Government has also fixed any target under the project and if so, the details thereof?

The Ministry responded that the work of BharatNet Phase II in Tamil Nadu was awarded to a State Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Limited (TANFINET). The total cost allocated was Rs. 1815.31 Crore out of which Rs. 689.52 crore has been disbursed to TANFINET, since 2021. As of 13.11.2023, out of the total target work of 12,524 gram panchayats, 6658 have been made service-ready.

Chidambaram noted that the government has failed to specify how many broadband connections have been issued and has also been silent on the number of connections given in service-ready gram panchayats.

BharatNet needs to be probed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee JPC. https://t.co/FT9ZVXp6z5 — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 7, 2023

What is BharatNet?

BharatNet is a government project to provide broadband connectivity to all 2.5 lakh gram panchayats (covering around 6.25 lakh villages) in the country. It was approved in 2011 but progressed at a slow pace and missed multiple deadlines. As per the latest statistics, over 2 lakh gram panchayats have been connected so far under the project.

The project is financed by the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). As of November 2023, more than half of the total of this fund (₹1,55,516 crores) is available for disbursal for various projects including BharatNet. Because of the large amount of money remaining available and unused under this fund, many have called for better utilisation of the same.

