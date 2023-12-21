Amul Issues Public Interest Notice Regarding Fake ‘Sharam Cheese’ Viral Post

Amul has issued a clarification regarding fake viral image of a new type of Amul Cheese called ‘Sharam’ on December 20, 2023. The Cooperative has stated that the misleading post was being forwarded on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, and that the creator has used the brand name without authorisation.

“We notice in the post that the pack has been developed using AI and is using the Amul brand name poorly and is disparaging,” the notice added. Amul has cautioned people that the post is being used to create misinformation and spread “unnecessary fear and concern” among consumers.

Why it matters:

While this particular case primarily represents an instance of misinformation about a particular product, it also highlights how AI can be used as another tool by miscreants for spreading fake news. The proliferation of deepfakes and other types of AI-generated content online have already triggered a discussion about the role of platforms in taking down such content proactively. However, is there a foolproof method to identify content created using AI that are shared across platforms? Will watermarking such content prove to be an effective way to distinguish them from legitimate posts? How will platforms ensure disclosures regarding AI content? These are some of the key questions about scrutinising AI-generated content that need careful deliberation in recent times.

How have brands dealt with misinformation in the past?

We are all familiar with the wide-spread myth regarding PepsiCo’s Kurkure puffs containing plastic and that hundreds of posts on social media were instrumental in furthering such misinformation. Naturally, this hurt the brand image and in 2018 PepsiCo obtained an interim John Doe order from the Delhi High Court to delete hundreds of such posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. There were 3412 Facebook links, 20244 Facebook posts, 242 YouTube videos, 6 Instagram links, and 562 tweets that were ordered to be removed.

Similarly, in 2019, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), which owns the Amul brand had issued a legal notice to Google India and Godaddy.com for fraudulent practices that were carried out in the name of the brand by individuals and organisations. These practices included fake B2B campaigns making false promises of business opportunities with Amul that were run by fake websites, and misuse of platforms for domain registrations containing the brand name.

