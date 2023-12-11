Video: Here’s What You Need To Know About The Post Office Bill, 2023

On December 4, the upper house of the Indian parliament, Rajya Sabha, passed the Post Office Bill, 2023 to replace the Indian Post Office Act, 1898. The Bill seeks to modernize and reform the functioning of the postal system in India and overhaul the Indian Post Office Act, 1898. While the motion was ultimately passed in the Rajya Sabha, many opposition Ministers raised questions regarding Clause 9 and 10 of the Bill alleging the provisions violated the right to privacy and federal principles of the Constitution.

From provisions that allow government interception of letters and shipments via post to several exemptions to post officers from any liability, the new bill proves to be a controversial one as it has raised several concerns related to individual privacy and establishment of a surveillance state by members of the opposition parties.

In this video, MediaNama journalist Vallari Sanzgiri explains the problematic clauses of the bill and talks about why they must bother us.

Watch the full video here:

