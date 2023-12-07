wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Over 20 GAC orders sent to Meta and WhatsApp in October, show transparency reports

October saw a sharp rise in online hate speech, with significant actions taken by Meta, WhatsApp, and Twitter.

Published

India’s Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) sent 17 orders to social media company Meta (Facebook and Instagram) and 5 orders to messaging platform WhatsApp in October 2023. Platforms stated in their transparency reports that all orders received have been complied with. However, a comparison of the two companies’ reports, along with Google’s and Twitter’s, with September data shows a considerable increase in hate speech and aggressive behaviour on social media in October. The GAC, created following an amendment to the IT Rules, 2021, is the final grievance redressal authority for users. Its orders are binding on platforms, for them to retain their safe harbor protections. As per the GAC website, it has received 313 appeals from users by December 4, 2023 and disposed 291 such appeals. Yet, there is still little known about the nature and details of these orders. Highlights of October’s transparency reports from platforms These are the following trends of user grievances between October 1 and October 31 after looking at transparency reports from Meta, WhatsApp, Google and Twitter (September 26 to October 25): Significant increase in hate crime: Hate incidents across platforms increased in October. It may be noted that October 7 also marks the start of the Israel-Palestine war. Twitter reported 1,424 incidents of hateful conduct in October from 1,063 incidents in September. It also reported 2,192 URLs actioned in October, a significant rise from the 1,394 URLs actioned in September. Instagram recorded 47.8 thousand hate speech incidents in October as against 35.5 thousand hate-speech content…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ