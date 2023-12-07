Over 20 GAC orders sent to Meta and WhatsApp in October, show transparency reports

India’s Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) sent 17 orders to social media company Meta (Facebook and Instagram) and 5 orders to messaging platform WhatsApp in October 2023. Platforms stated in their transparency reports that all orders received have been complied with. However, a comparison of the two companies’ reports, along with Google’s and Twitter’s, with September data shows a considerable increase in hate speech and aggressive behaviour on social media in October. The GAC, created following an amendment to the IT Rules, 2021, is the final grievance redressal authority for users. Its orders are binding on platforms, for them to retain their safe harbor protections. As per the GAC website, it has received 313 appeals from users by December 4, 2023 and disposed 291 such appeals. Yet, there is still little known about the nature and details of these orders. Highlights of October’s transparency reports from platforms These are the following trends of user grievances between October 1 and October 31 after looking at transparency reports from Meta, WhatsApp, Google and Twitter (September 26 to October 25): Significant increase in hate crime: Hate incidents across platforms increased in October. It may be noted that October 7 also marks the start of the Israel-Palestine war. Twitter reported 1,424 incidents of hateful conduct in October from 1,063 incidents in September. It also reported 2,192 URLs actioned in October, a significant rise from the 1,394 URLs actioned in September. Instagram recorded 47.8 thousand hate speech incidents in October as against 35.5 thousand hate-speech content…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.