wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

10 Points Highlighting Nandan Nilekani’s AI Blueprint: DPI, Open-Source Models, Use-Case Approach and More

Nandan Nilekani’s keynote address during Carnegie’s Global Technology Summit detailed his plans to use AI for Digital Public Infrastructure, focusing on specific use cases, making open-source resources accessible, and more.

Published

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to provide services under Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), building infrastructure to provide open-source resources rather than foundational models, focusing on specific use-case AI products instead of generalised models—these are some of the broader themes that emerge from Nandan Nilekani’s keynote address at Carnegie’s Global Technology Summit on December 4, 2023. Why does this matter? Nandan Nilekani, former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is also the co-founder of EkStep Foundation, which has recently initiated or is supporting multiple AI projects that focus on language translation and building large language models for Indian languages. These projects include Jugalbandi, AI4Bharat which is essentially a government-backed initiative, and People+ai. Nilekani was also appointed as co-chair of the G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion and Development, while EkStep representatives are a part of a number of government digital projects, especially in the education sector. Given Nilekani and his organisation’s association with several government technological projects that concern rights of the larger public, it is important to track their approach towards emerging tech that are rapidly impacting governance and welfare delivery for citizens in India. It is also important to check in what ways such announcements by powerful organisations influence policies and upcoming frameworks that will govern technologies like AI. Key Highlights from Nandan Nilekani’s Plans for AI 1. Applying AI to existing Digital Public Infrastructure “The seamless transition from the DPI world of digital public infrastructure to the new world of…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ