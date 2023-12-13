10 Points Highlighting Nandan Nilekani’s AI Blueprint: DPI, Open-Source Models, Use-Case Approach and More

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to provide services under Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), building infrastructure to provide open-source resources rather than foundational models, focusing on specific use-case AI products instead of generalised models—these are some of the broader themes that emerge from Nandan Nilekani’s keynote address at Carnegie’s Global Technology Summit on December 4, 2023. Why does this matter? Nandan Nilekani, former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is also the co-founder of EkStep Foundation, which has recently initiated or is supporting multiple AI projects that focus on language translation and building large language models for Indian languages. These projects include Jugalbandi, AI4Bharat which is essentially a government-backed initiative, and People+ai. Nilekani was also appointed as co-chair of the G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion and Development, while EkStep representatives are a part of a number of government digital projects, especially in the education sector. Given Nilekani and his organisation’s association with several government technological projects that concern rights of the larger public, it is important to track their approach towards emerging tech that are rapidly impacting governance and welfare delivery for citizens in India. It is also important to check in what ways such announcements by powerful organisations influence policies and upcoming frameworks that will govern technologies like AI. Key Highlights from Nandan Nilekani’s Plans for AI 1. Applying AI to existing Digital Public Infrastructure “The seamless transition from the DPI world of digital public infrastructure to the new world of…

