Videos: PrivacyNama 2023, October 26, 27, New Delhi

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, is currently the hottest topic in Indian tech policy—and it impacts every kind of business, whether an Internet Service Provider, a tech start-up, or a messaging app. Whether the law strengthens people’s privacy rights or not is a question to be addressed, but right now, it’s important to look at how the law will be implemented by companies, and the challenges that might accompany this.

PrivacyNama 2023 saw experts from top businesses, firms, and think tanks come together to answer these critical yet nuanced questions on implementing the privacy law. Sessions covered topics like user rights, new privacy obligations for companies, consent management, children’s privacy, cross border data flows, and the functioning of privacy regulators like the Data Protection Board of India. Two freewheeling roundtables saw chief privacy officers of companies share their experiences of complying with privacy laws over the years, and international privacy regulators from Japan and Iceland discuss how they monitor and enforce data protection compliance.

The videos for day 1 and day 2 of PrivacyNama 2023 are available below:

Day 1:

Day 2:

We saw participation from organizations like:

What we discussed:

We covered a variety of questions, including:

How do you offer services to children when you can’t track them? How do you verify a child’s age in the first place?

How do you obtain ‘meaningful’ consent from users based on sparsely-worded ‘notices’?

How should sensitive data be protected when the law doesn’t specify regulations for it?

Given that the law is much slimmer than previous drafts, what rights do users actually have over how their data is collected and stored?

How is a business impacted if a country you transfer personal data to is blacklisted by the Indian government?

How will the government-appointed yet ‘independent’ Data Protection Board of India function?

