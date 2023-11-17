wordpress blog stats
Spectrum Auction vs. Admin Allocation: Here’s How Reliance Jio’s Proposal Can Impact Market Competition

Apart from suggesting an auction for satellite spectrum when it comes to assigning them to companies, Reliance Jio also suggested using the Universal Service Obligation (USO) fund to support the exercise.

Published

On October 30, India Times reported that Reliance Jio has suggested that spectrum for satellite communication should be auctioned, just the way spectrum is currently auctioned for terrestrial networks. It further sought support from the USO fund to set up the infrastructure needed for this satellite internet. This is in opposition to the suggestions made by other telcos such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea, and even Amazon’s satellite communication project Kuiper, who have all urged for administrative allocation of satellite spectrum. 

“Non-exclusive use of spectrum by satellite communications providers promotes spectral efficiency and the availability of satellite communications for the benefit of users throughout the coverage area,” Amazon said in response to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) consultation on space-based communications, conducted in April. Amazon had suggested that TRAI should consider the administrative assignment of spectrum resources for satellite communication.

In this video we discuss why Reliance Jio might be suggesting an auction, the impact of spectrum auctions on market competition and whether it is fair to ask the USO fund to aid in setting up satellite internet.

Watch the video to know more:

 

