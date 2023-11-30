Video: Briefing on the Impact of Draft Criminal Laws on the Digital Ecosystem

In this MediaNama Briefing held on November 30, 2023, we looked at the three criminal law bills, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, and their impact on the digital ecosystem and the digital rights of Indian citizens. The Indian government is looking to overhaul the criminal laws of the country by replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 with these new laws. But the proposed replacements encroach on digital rights of citizens including the right to freedom of speech and expression, the right to privacy, and the right against self-incrimination. The proposal to increase the adoption of technology in the legal system also comes with little to no safeguards. The three bills have been listed for consideration and passing in the upcoming winter session of the parliament beginning on December 4. What we discussed What are the provisions in the three draft laws impacting the digital ecosystem? How do the bills treat search and seizure of electronic devices and why is it problematic? What are the technological measures that police stations and courts must adopt and what are the shortcomings of these measures? How do the bills regulate and criminalise speech online—whether harmful, ironic, or against the nation-state? What are the consequences of framing women as the sole victims of crimes like cyberstalking and voyeurism online? How might children committing offences online be treated under the bills?…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.