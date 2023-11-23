Video: Briefing call on Broadcasting Bill & Online Streaming

In this MediaNama Briefing held on November 22, 2023, we discussed the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023. Our focus was on how the provisions of the bill apply to over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting services— such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, etc. This bill was released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on November 10 and is set to replace the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995 which has been in place for the past three decades. Under this bill, any OTT broadcasting service that meets a certain threshold of subscribers/ viewers will have to inform the government about their services. OTT broadcasting services will also be required to ensure that their content is certified by a content evaluation committee, and will have to comply with a multi-layered regulatory system. What we discussed: In this briefing, we covered— What is an Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming service under the bill? Compliance requirements for OTT services Regulatory powers held by the government under the bill How is news content on the internet regulated by the bill? What happens if a streaming service fails to comply with the bill? What happens to the self-regulatory structures already in place? How does this bill play along with the IT rules for streaming services? How will the release of documentaries be impacted by the content evaluation committee created under the bill? Will documentaries on “current affairs” have to meet the requirements for news content under the bill? You can watch the video here: Also check out…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.