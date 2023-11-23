Video: Briefing call on Broadcasting Bill & Online Streaming

In this MediaNama Briefing held on November 22, 2023, we discussed the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023. Our focus was on how the provisions of the bill apply to over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting services— such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, etc. This bill was released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on November 10 and is set to replace the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995 which has been in place for the past three decades. Under this bill, any OTT broadcasting service that meets a certain threshold of subscribers/ viewers will have to inform the government about their services. OTT broadcasting services will also be required to ensure that their content is certified by a content evaluation committee, and will have to comply with a multi-layered regulatory system. What we discussed: In this briefing, we covered— What is an Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming service under the bill? Compliance requirements for OTT services Regulatory powers held by the government under the bill How is news content on the internet regulated by the bill? What happens if a streaming service fails to comply with the bill? What happens to the self-regulatory structures already in place? How does this bill play along with the IT rules for streaming services? How will the release of documentaries be impacted by the content evaluation committee created under the bill? Will documentaries on “current affairs” have to meet the requirements for news content under the bill? You can watch the video here: Also check out…
Latest Headlines
- There is no RBI whitelist of legitimate loan apps or blacklist of fake apps: Report November 23, 2023
- Deltatech Gaming Challenges Rs. 6,384 Tax Notice Before Calcutta High Court: Report November 23, 2023
- Google Bard can now summarise YouTube videos for you, but what does it mean for video creators? November 23, 2023
- Working with Indian government, companies to build sovereign AI infra: Nvidia Earnings Call November 23, 2023
- Bharti-backed OneWeb recieves approval to provide sat com services in India November 23, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...