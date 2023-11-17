On November 15, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US adopted rules to prevent discrimination of access to broadband services based on income level, race, ethnicity, color, religion, or national origin. Under the rules, the FCC can penalize telecom companies in the US if they fail to provide different communities with equal access to Internet services without adequate justification. The authority will consider arguments that “legitimate business impediments preclude equal access to broadband service in particular communities.” The FCC will hear complaints of digital discrimination through a consumer complaint portal and the authority’s staff will meet monthly to assess trends in complaint patterns. What is digital discrimination? FCC’s rules define digital discrimination as “Policies or practices, not justified by genuine issues of technical or economic feasibility, that (1) differentially impact consumers’ access to broadband internet access service based on their income level, race, ethnicity, color, religion or national origin, or (2) are intended to have such differential impact.” Why it matters: While these rules might seem like an attempt to minimize the digital divide between different communities, they could also potentially prevent telecom companies from engaging in predatory customization practices. Think of it this way: you are about to port your SIM from Company A to Company B. To keep you as a customer, Company A could offer you free data. On the other hand, if your balance runs out in the middle of a call, a recharge might be made available to you at a significant mark-up. Both…
News
US communications regulator adopts rules to prevent digital discrimination
Under the rules, the Federal Communications Commission can penalize telecom companies in the US if they fail to provide different communities with equal access to Internet services without adequate justification.
Latest Headlines
- “Parents should approve app store downloads,” Meta’s Global head of safety says November 17, 2023
- Meta and TikTok appeal against gatekeeper status under the EU’s Digital Markets Act November 17, 2023
- Use of technology in legal proceedings should be done with robust safeguards: Parliamentary Committee report on CrPC replacement bill November 17, 2023
- US communications regulator adopts rules to prevent digital discrimination November 17, 2023
- India’s Consumer Affairs Department Initiates Safety Pledge for E-Commerce Platforms November 17, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...