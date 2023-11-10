wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

UP govt approves policy to monitor drone usage in the state

The state government will also be announcing red, green and yellow zones within the state for flying drones.

Published

What’s the news: Uttar Pradesh police will be monitoring drone activities in the state as per a Cabinet announcement on November 9, 2023, reported the Hindustan Times. The government approved the “Uttar Pradesh Drone Prachalan Suraksha Niti, 2023” that will require mandatory registration of drones. The policy also provides  a unique identity to each UAV and allows the police to keep track of the presence of the drones in their respective areas.

During a press conference, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the policy will check the potential misuse of drones that are used in different fields, including photography, videography, agriculture and security. Additionally, the government will also be announcing red, green and yellow zones within the state for flying drones.

Why it matters: Drone regulation is becoming more common in recent times as the technology enters more fields and sectors. MediaNama has heard discussions of drones entering the healthcare sector and its presence in the agriculture sector is already well-established by the Indian government. However, there have also been instances where government departments have talked about using drones in a manner that severely violates people’s privacy. The Lucknow Safe City project is a model example of this. Similarly, many of us may remember how drones were used to monitor citizens in Tamil Nadu during the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcements like these thus stress the need to focus better on developments in the drone regulation sector of India.

Kerala hacks into unauthorized drones: In September 2022, Kerala government discussed a similar issue of drone management where they declared that an Eagle Eye anti-drone mobile vehicle will be used to hack unauthorized UAVs. This system developed by the drone forensics department of the state police is made to track and hack any drone that has been flying in the state without police permission. Instead of taking extreme measures against the UAV, it allows police to neutralize drones within a radius of 5km. The system will do this by intercepting the radio frequencies sent to the drones remotely.

MediaNama’s take: According to MediaNama Founder Nikhil Pahwa, the UP government’s decision raises follow-up questions like ‘Who controls air traffic control?’ or ‘Who polices a drone environment?’ “The UP Police thinks it should monitor [drone usage], which means that every state police will have a drone monitoring unit. How will this work?” asked Pahwa.

While it is true that not many entities are currently authorised to fly drones, however, as Pahwa points out there is always potential for misuse. Even drones used for agriculture contain harmful pesticides. Moreover, as we have seen in recent years, drones are also being used in warfares like Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ