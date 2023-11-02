UK’s Bletchley Declaration Calls for Global Cooperation In Identifying AI Risks, Ensuring Safety

Calling for international cooperation on ensuring safe use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Britain government published the ‘Bletchley Declaration’ in agreement with countries like India, Australia, China, and the US among others, on November 1, the first day of the UK AI summit.

Emphasis on addressing risks to ensure AI safety:

The declaration, signed by 28 countries, outlines an agenda for global efforts needed to address “frontier risks” posed by advanced AI models. According to the declaration, these include foundational models capable of performing a wide variety of tasks or those exhibiting the potential to cause harm.

“Substantial risks may arise from potential intentional misuse or unintended issues of control relating to alignment with human intent. These issues are in part because those capabilities are not fully understood and are therefore hard to predict. We are especially concerned by such risks in domains such as cybersecurity and biotechnology, as well as where frontier AI systems may amplify risks such as disinformation. There is potential for serious, even catastrophic, harm, either deliberate or unintentional, stemming from the most significant capabilities of these AI models,” the statement further reads.

Acknowledging the potential of AI systems to improve access to healthcare, education, employment opportunities, transport, housing, and justice, the declaration emphasises examining the impact of AI in critical sectors for possible user harms. These include actions meant to safeguard human rights and people’s data, mitigate bias, and ensure transparency, accountability, fairness, and privacy.

Why it matters: Currently, the discussion on the regulation of AI is driven by country-specific deliberations on national policies and framework, parallel to the calls for global cooperation on keeping AI actors in check. The United Nations in July and August also proposed for establishing a global body for governing the development of AI. On the other hand, major AI companies like Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic have collaborated to form a ‘Frontier Model Forum’ for ensuring safe deployment of AI models in collaboration with governments and civil society members. A consensus on a universal set of rules, principles, and ethics for regulation of AI technologies seems to be a preferred method of ensuring that human rights are protected at large. However, the effectiveness of such policies is largely dependent on the implementation and enforcement by all stakeholders.

What’s the agenda? In order to channel coordinated efforts to ensure AI safety, it is important to first identify the risks that inform further action. Likewise, the declaration calls upon countries to identify AI safety risks of “shared concern” and build a “shared scientific and evidence-based understanding” of such risks. This is to enable a global understanding of the impact of AI on societies.

Countries are currently in the process of developing locally relevant policies to regulate AI. With the UK declaration, governments agree to build “risk-based policies” relevant to local legal frameworks and national circumstances, while collaborating at an international level. This includes developing suitable evaluation processes, and tools for testing safety levels of AI systems deployed by private actors, as well as encouraging relevant public sector capability and research.

“In furtherance of this agenda, we resolve to support an internationally inclusive network of scientific research on frontier AI safety that encompasses and complements existing and new multilateral, plurilateral and bilateral collaboration, including through existing international fora and other relevant initiatives, to facilitate the provision of the best science available for policy making and the public good,” the declaration states.

India weighs in on accountability of platforms:

India’s Minister of State for Electronics and IT (MoS) Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in his address at the AI Safety Summit, indicated the need for a new framework that will require greater accountability of platforms when it comes to addressing user harm.

Chandrasekhar pointed out that by “allowing innovation to get ahead of regulation,” governments have given space to toxicity, misinformation, and weaponisation represented by social media witnessed on the internet today.

“There’s greater accountability of platforms, on ensuring safety and trust of all those who use their platforms, whether it is AI, or indeed the broader general internet at large….And we certainly can agree today that that is not what we should chart for the coming years in terms of AI. We certainly want AI and the broader internet and tech to represent goodness, safety and trust and underlying all of that, underpinning all of that, platforms and innovators that demonstrate accountability and the law to all those who use it,” the MoS added.

