Broadband Connections Surge to 876.53 Million in August, Wireless Leads Growth

Total broadband connections in the country rose from 868.20 million in July to 876.53 million as of August 31, 2023, according to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This increase is primarily attributed to a 7.62 million rise in wireless connections, totaling 840.12 million as of August 31. In comparison, wired subscribers have only seen an increase of 0.71 million going from 35.7 million in July to 36.41 million in August. The number of connections has been steadily increasing with TRAI reporting a monthly growth rate of 0.96% between July and August, a hike from the 0.78% growth rate reported for July.

Key observations from the data:

Fall in active wireless subscribers: The number of active wireless subscribers went from 1046.41 million to 1043.38 million between July and August. While the data revealed an increase in active wireless subscribers between June and July, the figure has fallen yet again. It is also important to note here that among the top four telcos in the country— Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL— only Jio has seen an increase in active wireless subscribers, going from 415.94 million in July to 417.14 million in August. Rise in mobile number portability (MNP): 12.67 million mobile portability requests were made between July and August, marking an increase of 0.9 million from the portability requests reported between June and July. August marks the first month since January 2023 that has recorded portability requests crossing the 12 million mark. The cumulative MNP requests increased from 864.76 million at the end of July to 877.43 million at the end of August​. Only Jio and Airtel see an increase in connections: Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio saw an increase in both wireless and wired broadband connections in August. Jio added 1.78 million wired subscribers and 3.24 wireless subscribers this month, whereas Airtel added 1.16 million wired subscribers and 1.21 million wired subscribers. Although Jio and Airtel’s subscriber numbers grew in August, the growth rate was modest compared to July. In July, Jio had added 1.97 million wired subscribers and 3.90 million wireless subscribers by comparison Airtel had added 1.5 million wired subscribers and 1.51 wireless subscribers.

