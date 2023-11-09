wordpress blog stats
Tech platforms launch new program called Lantern to curb child abuse online

The coalition, which includes several tech companies including the likes of Google and Meta, informed that Lantern is the first cross-platform signal-sharing program to tackle online child abuse.

Published

The Tech Coalition, an industry body comprising tech companies like Google, Meta, and Discord, on November 7 announced the launch of a program called Lantern that aims to fight online child sexuaGool exploitation and abuse (OCSEA). The coalition stated that Lantern is the first cross-platform signal-sharing program to fight OCSEA.

“Two of the most pressing dangers today are inappropriate sexualized contact with a child, referred to as online grooming, and financial sextortion of young people. To carry out this abuse, predators often first connect with young people on public forums, posing as peers or friendly new connections. They then direct their victims to private chats and different platforms to solicit and share child sexual abuse material (CSAM) or coerce payments by threatening to share intimate images with others,” the coalition explained.

“Because this activity spans across platforms, in many cases, any one company can only see a fragment of the harm facing a victim. To uncover the full picture and take proper action, companies need to work together. Lantern is a groundbreaking initiative that brings together technology companies to securely and responsibly share signals about activity and accounts that violate their policies against child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA),” the coalition claimed.

The image below explains how Lantern works:

How Lantern works. Source: The Tech Coalition

This information sharing will improve prevention and detection capabilities, speed up the identification of threats, build awareness of new predatory tactics, and strengthen reporting to authorities of criminal offences, the coalition said.

What signals can platforms share with each other: “Signals can be, for example, information tied to policy-violating accounts like email addresses, usernames, CSAM hashes, or keywords used to groom as well as buy and sell CSAM. Signals are not definitive proof of abuse – they offer clues for further investigation and can be the crucial piece of the puzzle that enables a company to uncover a real-time threat to a child’s safety,” the industry body explained.

Which companies are participating in the program: In the first phase, Discord, Google, Mega, Meta, Quora, Roblox, Snap, and Twitch will participate.

How will privacy be ensured: The coalition noted that cross-platform signal sharing raises some concerns about privacy and safety and these will be addressed by establishing guidelines and rules for data sharing among participating companies, ongoing review of Lantern’s policies and practices, and mandatory trainings with participants.

A case study involving Meta and Mega: “One example of Lantern’s value is an investigation Meta conducted following information provided by Lantern partner MEGA during the program’s pilot phase. MEGA shared URLs with Lantern that they had previously removed for violating their child safety policies. Meta’s specialist child safety team used this information to conduct a wider investigation into potentially violating behaviors related to these URLs on our platforms. The team removed over 10,000 violating Facebook Profiles, Pages and Instagram accounts in the course of the investigation,” Meta said in a blog post.

