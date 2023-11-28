TCS Collaborates with AWS to Launch Generative AI Practice

What’s the News: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on November 27, 2023 announced the launch of its Generative AI practice in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with over one lakh TCS employees already trained on generative AI. The company added that it plans to deepen expertise by certifying over 25,000 employees on AWS generative AI services.

Companies to focus on responsible AI frameworks: As per a press release from TCS, the GenAI practice will focus on using responsible AI frameworks and TCS’s PacePort innovation hubs to build a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services for every industry sector.

“Further, to drive up productivity of its clients’ IT organizations, TCS will help them deploy Amazon CodeWhisperer to provide generative AI-powered code recommendations to developers directly, saving them the effort and enhancing the quality of their code,” said TCS in the press release.

What is Code Whisperer? According to Amazon’s blog, “Amazon CodeWhisperer is a general purpose, machine learning-powered code generator that provides you with code recommendations in real time. As you write code, CodeWhisperer automatically generates suggestions based on your existing code and comments. Your personalized recommendations can vary in size and scope, ranging from a single line comment to fully formed functions.”

Wyndham partners for digital transformation: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries, has signed up as the first customer for this GenAI practice by forming a strategic technology partnership with TCS and AWS “to manage the hotel group’s core systems and IT business and digital transformation journey on AWS.”

