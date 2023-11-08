SpaceX argues against auction of satellite spectrum, says it has a negative effect on competition and affordability of services

“Forcing the same assignment models used for terrestrial services onto the assignment processes for satellite spectrum would impose unnecessary, vestigial constraints and is extremely ill-advised – it will hurt those in India who need connectivity the most by limiting their options, dramatically affect their affordability, and disincentivising innovation,” Space X said in its response to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s consultation on on space-based communications. Space X has its own satellite internet project Starlink, which also operates a subsidiary in India. Starlink shares this stance on satellite spectrum assignment with Amazon’s Project Kuiper and telecom companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

SpaceX points out that satellites orbit the Earth in as little as 90 minutes to provide service at locations around the world. This, it says, “enables affordable connectivity deployments everywhere since the high costs of deploying cutting-edge infrastructure in space can be diffused globally.” It mentions that to provide this global connectivity, they need to have access to the same spectrum bands across the planet. Further, it argues that since these systems need to share the same spectrum globally, all of their various components – from the satellites to the user terminals and gateway infrastructure – are designed to operate in a shared environment.

While satellite firms may compete for customers, Space X explains that the satellite communication industry has, “repeatedly demonstrated both the willingness and the ability to share the common necessary resource of accessing the same spectrum.”

Points to consider before deciding on a satellite spectrum allocation mechanism:

Satellite systems need access to spectrum across wide channels on a nationwide level: SpaceX reiterates that satellites provide connectivity to users irrespective of geography. As such, it says that the deployment of satellite service within a country cannot be geographically divided across different non-geostationary orbit satellite systems (NGSOs). “The primary capital infrastructure of NGSO systems (i.e. the satellite constellations) are always capable of complete coverage. As a result, users can only benefit from the lower prices enabled by these constellations when the service areas in which they operate are not artificially constrained,” it explains. Tough to conduct accurate price discovery for satellite spectrum auctions: Space X points out that TRAI correctly notes that a fundamental requirement of spectrum auctions is accurate price discovery that determines the fair value of access to the spectrum resource. It says that while auctions rely on historical data for determining auction reserve prices and telcos’ willingness to bid requires historical data, this data simply doesn’t exist for satellite services. “Since these systems have always been designed to operate in shared and non-rivalrous conditions, no comparative data exists,” it says adding that India has also not had a private satellite broadband market thus far, also leading to a lack of such data. It further adds that a purely theoretical approach to price discovery, “does not consider the tremendous public benefits of a dynamic and competitive satellite sector (including but not limited to universal service, disaster preparedness, and emergency connectivity).”

The method of spectrum allocation should not be subject to legal challenge: Space X says that this is important to ensure a “predictable rollout and operating environment for all satellite operators as well as users.” It notes that while TRAI’s decision must be compliant with the Indian Supreme Court’s judgment which says that “while transferring or alienating the natural resources, the State is duty bound to adopt the method of auction.” However, it points out that the case of shared access by all satellite providers, spectrum is neither “transferred” nor “alienated” – its use by one operator does not prevent use by another.

Clear and transparent rules for spectrum allocation: Space X says that TRAI has correctly assessed the need for clear and transparent rules in the allocation of satellite spectrum but adds that “forcing an auction design meant for terrestrial spectrum creates complications that prevent such accurately described, transparent and efficient rules.” According to Space X, auctions are fundamentally incompatible with satellite communication and as such, if an auction process is used for allocation, a workaround would have to be introduced to the process which, it says would have “have a number of additional unintended consequences.”

Regulators should limit spectrum and license fees to administrative cost recovery: Space X says that high fees would ultimately increase costs for customers and would dissuade market entry and competition among providers. It adds that a cost recovery model, “minimizes the cost of deploying vital services, including to unserved consumers, by basing fees only on the cost to recover the administrative expenses of processing the license.” It also mentions that the government can maximize revenue generation by, “maximizing the number of operators who can provide services within the market over time.” Regulators should promote private cooperation on spectrum sharing: SpaceX encourages regulators to “balance their obligations to protect existing satellites with the expectation of reasonable timeframes to complete necessary spectrum coordination negotiations and agreements.” It suggests that instead of requiring such cooperation between satellite players before granting licenses, the regulator should “approve the license on a non-interference, non-protection basis.” It also says that the regulator should adopt sharing rules that encourage cooperation between players. For instance, it says that regulators could consider a last resort measure where satellite operators would have to evenly split the available spectrum if they have not completed private cooperation before they start providing satellite services.

Consequences of spectrum auction in the satellite communication space:

India will have to create artificial scarcity to conduct auctions: Space X says that TRAI itself refers to the “Diamond-Water Paradox” when comparing shared satellite spectrum to water, noting that both are high-utility goods that can still have low prices due to their relative abundance and shareability. It argues that forcing auctions on satellite spectrum will, “misalign bidders’ incentives against public policy outcomes.” This, it explains, is because the auction process will protect winners from current and future competition. It further points out that those who bid in such an auction will be bidding not on spectrum as a resource but rather on “the underlying value of obtaining a regulatory oligopoly.”

Combined allocation of User Terminal and Gateway spectrum will make auctions complex: Satellite gateways are ground stations that transmits data to/from the satellite to the local area network and user terminals are communication links between the customer’s equipment and the satellite. Space X explains that satellite systems need “access to spectrum for communicating back and forth with consumer user terminals, but also for allowing the satellites to deliver traffic to and from the internet on the ground via gateway earth stations.” It points out that to provide high-speed and low-latency connectivity to a country the size of India, an operator may require several gateways. It says that satellite operators would thus face challenges because the system currently in place does not allow the flexibility needed to get access to additional spectrum when it is needed.

Alternatives to using the terrestrial auction process:

Administrative allocation: Just like Amazon, Space X also believes that administrative allocation is superior to auctioning satellite spectrum. It says that administrative allocation would ensure an open door for future operators to enter the market and encourage investments towards the growth of the Indian space industry. It mentions that with this method the regulator does not have to worry about unsold spectrum and that this approach, “recognizes the dynamism in the space industry right now with new operators regularly announcing plans to launch and provide service.” At the same time, it also points out that this method would also suffer from issues such as—

imposing an unnecessary and arbitrary limitation on the number of potential participants (albeit more temporarily);

participants (albeit more temporarily); requiring clear qualifying criteria to prevent bids from being artificially increased by non-committed bidders with perverse incentives (it does not clarify what these incentives may be);

by non-committed bidders with perverse incentives (it does not clarify what these incentives may be); artificially increasing satellite broadband prices (although less so than traditional designs as spectrum payments would now scale with operators’ system rollout and business operations);

Committing a percentage of annual revenue to spectrum fee: Space X suggests an alternative to the current auction process where winning bids would obtain the right to use the entirety of the allocated fixed satellite service band spectrum for User Terminals

as well as Gateway site deployment on a shared basis with each other. It says that in order to deter false bidding or anti-competitive behavior, “applicants must commit non-refundable upfront deposits and timely deployment milestones prior to participation.” The bidding process would take place in rounds with TRAI suggesting a percentage of adjusted gross revenue that applicants must bid toward the spectrum fee. With each round of bidding, the percentage would increase, till the number of bids match the number of slots available. Despite this being its own suggestion, Space X calls this process inferior to administrative allocation.

Responses to the questions raised during the consultation:

Appropriate frequency bands that should be considered under the consultation: It suggests that the following frequency bands should be provided to satellite communication services—

E band (81 to 86 GHz and 71 to 76 GHz): it provides greater backhaul capacity at gateways which is essential to ensure high quality broadband service.

VHF band (137 to 138 MHz and 148 to 150.05 MHz): it helps low bit-rate IOT/M2M services (devices that communicate small amounts of data over long distances at low power levels) such as those offered by SpaceX’s Swarm constellation to be operable in India.

Q/V Band (47.2 to 50.2 GHz and 50.4 to 51.4 GHz)

frequencies ranging from 123 to 130 GHz, 158.5 to 164 GHz, and 167 to 174.5 GHz

Against exclusive assignment of spectrum: It says that most satellite systems have been designed to operate across the entirety of each of the shared bands mentioned above. It argues having access to a wide frequency range allows for channelization— where beams serving different users in adjacent areas operate on different frequencies (channels) to prevent interference within the system. These channels, it mentions, can be reused in non-adjacent geographic areas.

Frequency sharing should be based on mutual coordination: Addressing a question about how the frequency sharing system should function, Space X says that, operators should be allowed to “coordinate in good faith to reach agreements that best meet the needs of the specific systems.” It points out that it has been successful in reaching global coordination agreements and argues creating a broader framework for frequency sharing might conflict with such already-established global sharing agreements.

Is there a need for distance between earth stations of various satellites using the same frequency? The company says that TRAI does not have to worry about mandating any such distances. It points out that creating a minimum separation distance between operators actually has a “perverse effect of constraining efficient sharing and reduce[s] incentives for operators to improve their systems to better share spectrum.”

Eligibility conditions for the assignment of satellite spectrum: It recommends that companies should be required to obtain a unified license authorization for providing satellite-based services prior to using such spectrum. As such, the eligibility criteria set out under the unified license would apply to spectrum assignment as well. It recommends that TRAI should consider, “recommending the requirement of a reasonable upfront deposit as well as commitments to deployment milestones prior to being allowed shared access to satellite spectrum,” to deter speculation and anti-competitive behavior.

Using international spectrum charges as a benchmark for valuing satellite spectrum: Space X points out that the US and Ireland both use the administrative allocation mechanism for satellite spectrum. It shares that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) charges $620 per license or authorization for a blanket license for user antennas or for a license for a gateway link. Under the administrative cost recovery model (explained above) which Space X suggests, the charges for spectrum allocation are based on the cost of the regulator processing and issuing the license, and so it says that it doesn’t require any adjustment or normalization across countries.

It does, however, highlight that if a fee above cost recovery is implemented it should be normalized to “reflect affordability for the users most in need of such services within India.”

