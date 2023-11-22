Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO five days after he was fired

Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO and Greg Brockman returns as President of the company, five days after Altman was unceremoniously fired by the board. It has been a roller-coaster of a few days for the two, as well as for OpenAI and Microsoft. Here’s a condensed summary of what transpired:

November 17: The OpenAI Board unexpectedly fired Sam Altman and removed Brockman as Chair of the board. Brockman quit as President in solidarity with Altman. OpenAI appointed CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO. Everyone was caught off-guard including Microsoft, one of the largest investors in OpenAI.

The Verge reported that the OpenAI board was in talks to bring back Altman with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella mediating. OpenAI employees showed public support for Altman on X. November 19: Late in the day, Nadella announced that Altman and Brockman will join Microsoft and head the new AI research team. OpenAI appointed former Twitch CEO and co-founder Emmett Shear to serve as interim CEO.

Late in the day, Nadella announced that Altman and Brockman will join Microsoft and head the new AI research team. OpenAI appointed former Twitch CEO and co-founder Emmett Shear to serve as interim CEO. November 20: A relatively calm day on the public front, but looked like discussions for Altman’s return continued.

A relatively calm day on the public front, but looked like discussions for Altman’s return continued. November 21: OpenAI announces that Altman and Brockman are returning to the company and the appointment of a new board seems to be underway.

A new board: One of the sticky points for Altman’s return was that the OpenAI Board should resign. It looks like Altman has gotten his way with OpenAI announcing a new board consisting of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo. Although D’Angelo was part of the previous board that fired Altman, reports suggest that he is likely to depart soon as this is just an interim board tasked with finding a new board of 9 members. Microsoft is expected to have a seat on the new board.

Posts that matter:

We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023

i love openai, and everything i've done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya's support, i'm… — Sam Altman (@sama) November 22, 2023

We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring… https://t.co/djO6Fuz6t9 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 22, 2023

OpenAI is nothing without its people https://t.co/XYKLQ61e6l — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023

I am deeply pleased by this result, after ~72 very intense hours of work. Coming into OpenAI, I wasn't sure what the right path would be. This was the pathway that maximized safety alongside doing right by all stakeholders involved. I'm glad to have been a part of the solution. https://t.co/AGoDBbwhkq — Emmett Shear (@eshear) November 22, 2023

And now I again retire from daily beat reporting, which I love but really am over given how silly and far away from the point it’s been getting in tech. Signed, Rocky pic.twitter.com/6cbLeIFQYv — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 22, 2023

