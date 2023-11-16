wordpress blog stats
RBI bans Bajaj Finance from issuing loans under its eCOM and Insta EMI products

RBI’s directive to stop disbursement of loans under eCOM and Insta EMI comes following the comprehensive digital lending guidelines back in 2022, which include the details which must contain in the Key Fact Statements (KFS).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 15 directed Bajaj Finance to immediately cease sanctioning and disbursing loans under its two products, eCOM and Insta EMI Card.

The enforcement stems from Bajaj Finance’s non-adherence to critical aspects of the RBI’s digital lending guidelines, particularly the non-issuance of Key Fact Statements to borrowers availing of these two loan products. Furthermore, the company exhibited deficiencies in the Key Fact Statements provided for other digital loans. Key Fact Statements (KFS) are essential summaries of loan terms such as the interest rate, term, fees involved, recovery process, details of the grievance officer, etc.

The restrictions will be reviewed following Bajaj Finance’s rectification of the noted deficiencies to the RBI’s satisfaction, the central bank noted.

“We wish to submit that Key Fact Statements (KFS) are being issued for the loans booked under the above-mentioned two lending products. However, based on the supervisory concerns raised by the RBI, we will undertake a detailed review of the KFS and implement requisite corrective actions to the satisfaction of the RBI at the earliest,” Bajaj Finance said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

The RBI direction follows the comprehensive digital lending guidelines notified by the central bank in August 2022. The guidelines have detailed requirements for what must be contained in the Key Fact Statement and how and when they must be presented to the borrower.

Bajaj Finance’s Insta EMI Card allows buyers to pay at merchants via the no-cost EMI option. No information was available for the eCOM product on the lender’s website.

