All online platforms need to change their terms of service to explicitly mention Section 3(1)(b) of India’s IT Rules (2021) and inform users about their obligations when publishing content online, suggested Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s Minister of State for the Electronics and IT Ministry (MeitY) during a meeting with representatives of various internet companies including Reliance Jio, Meta, Google, Telegram, Sharechat, Snap, Samsung and Apple. Multiple sources present at this meeting, which lasted a little over an hour on November 24, 2023, confirmed the news to MediaNama. Section 3(1)(b) of India’s IT Rules essentially requires intermediaries to inform their users not to host, and to make “reasonable efforts” to avoid hosting certain kinds of content, including that which is obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of another’s privacy, insulting, harassing, encouraging money laundering, etc., and importantly in the current context, does not impersonate another person. While some participants pushed back against the modification of their terms and conditions saying that their terms and conditions already cover these aspects, Chandrasekhar insisted that this is insufficient. He said that the terms must mention the clause in the IT Rules as well as each of the 11 subsections. He wants all platforms to align and have a common language in their terms and conditions when it comes to addressing deep fakes. Full text of the clause, including the subsections, is included below. No change in IT Rules for deep fakes: Chandrasekhar suggested that no further changes are needed in the IT Rules (of which Section 3(1)(b)…
Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells online platforms to modify terms and conditions and inform users not to publish deep fakes
With regard to the IT Rules, however, Chandrasekhar suggested that no further changes are needed in the Rules in order to enforce platform action on deep fakes.
