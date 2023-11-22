Top Points of concern emerging from the Draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023

On November 10, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) released a draft bill that provides regulatory provisions for various broadcasting services under a single legislative framework. The bill also includes over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting services (streaming services) such as Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime under the regulatory ambit. Under this new regulation, streaming service providers would now have to give an intimation to the central government if they are providing OTT broadcasting services and meet a certain threshold of subscribers/viewers in India. This needs to be done within one month of the bill being notified or within a month of the service reaching the prescribed number of subscribers/viewers. We have created a detailed summary of the bill, but in this post, we sum up the main concerns that might arise if this bill were to be implemented as it is. Here they are: 1. How content certification requirements could lead to censorship: Provision: The bill mandates that streaming platforms can only broadcast programmes certified by a Content Evaluation Committee (CEC), except for those the government exempts from such certification. It also gives the government other powers concerning the CEC, such as notifying additional criteria for selecting CEC members and also any other details “to facilitate the formation of CEC and its smooth functioning.” Concern: Given all the powers of the government, the CEC could end up censoring content on OTT platforms. This means that if a film or TV show has any themes which the government doesn’t agree with or…
