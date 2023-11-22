wordpress blog stats
Top Points of concern emerging from the Draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023

Over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting services (like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, JioCinema, etc.) are set to be brought under regulation with this bill. Here’s a summary of the main concerns that might arise if this bill were to be implemented as it is.

On November 10, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) released a draft bill that provides regulatory provisions for various broadcasting services under a single legislative framework. The bill also includes over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting services (streaming services) such as Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime under the regulatory ambit. Under this new regulation, streaming service providers would now have to give an intimation to the central government if they are providing OTT broadcasting services and meet a certain threshold of subscribers/viewers in India. This needs to be done within one month of the bill being notified or within a month of the service reaching the prescribed number of subscribers/viewers. We have created a detailed summary of the bill, but in this post, we sum up the main concerns that might arise if this bill were to be implemented as it is. Here they are: 1. How content certification requirements could lead to censorship: Provision: The bill mandates that streaming platforms can only broadcast programmes certified by a Content Evaluation Committee (CEC), except for those the government exempts from such certification. It also gives the government other powers concerning the CEC, such as notifying additional criteria for selecting CEC members and also any other details “to facilitate the formation of CEC and its smooth functioning.”  Concern: Given all the powers of the government, the CEC could end up censoring content on OTT platforms. This means that if a film or TV show has any themes which the government doesn’t agree with or…

Views: Why PhonePe's Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play's dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers' defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

