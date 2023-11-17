wordpress blog stats
Use of technology in legal proceedings should be done with robust safeguards: Parliamentary Committee report on CrPC replacement bill

The proposed Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, aims to digitize the complete legal process starting from registration of the first information report (FIR) to filing of the charge sheet and delivery of judgment.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on November 10 released its report on the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which is the proposed replacement law for the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973. Concerning the digital aspects of the bill, the Committee has advised the government to implement robust safeguards before increasing the use of technology in legal proceedings. The proposed law will require digitization of the complete process starting from registration of the first information report (FIR) to filing of the charge sheet and delivery of judgment. The bill also permits the appearance of witnesses, accused, experts, and victims and the issuing of summons through electronic means. Any search and seizure operation by the police must also be recorded on audio-video electronic devices. Key points raised in the committee report: Establish robust safeguards to ensure the secure use and authentication of electronically available data: "The Committee notes the enhanced technological integration in the Sanhita, emphasizing increased utilization of technology in legal proceedings, and considers it as a welcome change," but the Committee "also notes that while the increased utilization of technology offers numerous advantages, it also creates opportunities for manipulation and misuse. The collection and storage of electronic evidence raise concerns about data security and the possibility of unauthorized access or breaches. The Committee, therefore, recommends that the adoption of electronic means for communication and trials should proceed only after the establishment of robust safeguards to ensure the secure usage and authentication of electronically available data. This…

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

