OpenAI hit with fifth copyright lawsuit from writers

US writer Julian Sancton on November 21 filed a class action lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft on behalf of himself and other nonfiction writers claiming that the two companies misused their work to train the AI models underpinning ChatGPT.

“OpenAI and Microsoft have built a business valued into the tens of billions of dollars by taking the combined works of humanity without permission. Rather than pay for intellectual property, they pretend as if the laws protecting copyright do not exist. Yet the United States Constitution itself protects the fundamental principle that creators deserve compensation for their works. Nonfiction authors often spend years conceiving, researching, and writing their creations. While OpenAI and Microsoft refuse to pay nonfiction authors, their AI platform is worth a fortune. The basis of the OpenAI platform is nothing less than the rampant theft of copyrighted works.” — Sancton’s lawsuit

Who is Julian Sancton: “Julian Sancton is a writer and the author of the New York Times best-seller Madhouse at the End of the Earth: the Belgica’s Journey into the Dark Antarctic Night, a book documenting the true story of an Antarctic polar expedition at the end of the nineteenth century,” the lawsuit describes.

Why is Sancton aggrieved: The lawsuit explains that “Sancton dedicated five years of his life and tens of thousands of dollars to completing the book (Madhouse at the End of the Earth), travelling around the world to Antarctica, Belgium, and Norway to complete his research” and other writers do the same because in exchange for their efforts, they are provided exclusive rights under the Copyright Act.

However, OpenAI and Microsoft have completely disregarded these rights and “have made commercial reproductions of millions, maybe billions, of copyrighted works without any compensation to authors, without a license, and without permission.”

Moreover, they’ve created a computer model “that is not only built on the work of thousands of creators and authors, but also built to generate a wide range of expression—from short-form articles to book chapters—that mimics the syntax, style, and themes of the copyrighted works on which it was trained.”

Why is Microsoft named in the lawsuit: Out of the five lawsuits filed by writers against OpenAI (more on this below), this is the only one that names Microsoft as a defendant alongside OpenAI. The lawsuit argues that both companies collaborated closely to create and monetize the AI models GPT-3, GPT-3.5, GPT-4, and GPT-4 Turbo. Microsoft offers services like Bing Chat, Browse with Bing, Microsoft Copilot, and others based on these models.

What is the lawsuit seeking: The lawsuit demands that the plaintiffs be compensated for their work and that OpenAI and Microsoft be prohibited from training their models by infringing on the plaintiffs’ copyrighted work.

Fifth lawsuit by writers: This is the fifth lawsuit against OpenAI by writers; all have been filed on similar grounds. The other four lawsuits are:

In mid-September, The Authors Guild and a group of 17 authors, including prominent names like John Grisham, Jodi Picoult, David Baldacci, and George R.R. Martin, filed a class-action lawsuit against OpenAI. This is probably the most notable lawsuit because it was filed by The Authors Guild, which represents over 14,000 writers in the US. The Guild argued that generative AI poses an “existential threat to the author profession” and sought that OpenAI pay a reasonable licensing fee to use copyrighted works. Unlike Sancton’s lawsuit, this lawsuit focuses more on the harms specific to fiction writers. While generative AI harms all authors, it particularly harms fiction writers because “fiction authors create entirely new worlds from their imaginations—they create the places, the people, and the events in their stories” and people are able to generate content mimicking the original character and stories using GPT, the lawsuit explains.

In early September, authors Michael Chabon, David Henry Hwang, Rachel Louise Snyder, and Ayelet Waldman filed a lawsuit calling the output produced by ChatGPT "derivative" works of their copyrights.

filed a lawsuit calling the output produced by ChatGPT “derivative” works of their copyrights. In July, Sarah Silverman, Christopher Golden, and Richard Kadrey filed a lawsuit. These authors also filed a lawsuit against Meta challenging its LLaMA AI models. The authors are being represented by the Joseph Saveri Law Firm, which has taken on other challenges in the AI domain such as the lawsuit against GitHub Copilot and one against AI image generators (Stability AI, Midjourney, and DeviantArt).

In June, authors Paul Tremblay and Mona Awad filed a lawsuit.

What is OpenAI’s defence: OpenAI has filed a motion to dismiss the June and July lawsuits arguing that the authors “misconceive the scope of copyright, failing to take into account the limitations and exceptions (including fair use) that properly leave room for innovations like the large language models now at the forefront of artificial intelligence.” You can read more about OpenAI’s arguments here.

