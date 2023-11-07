wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

OpenAI DevDay announcements: Custom versions of ChatGPT, lower pricing, copyright immunity, and more

Among other things, OpenAI announced that users will be able to create custom versions of ChatGPT called GPTs that are tailored for specific use cases.

Published

At OpenAI DevDay, the company’s first-ever developer conference held on November 6, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that a hundred million people are using ChatGPT on a weekly basis and there are over two million developers, including over 92 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The company also made the following major announcements at the conference:

GPTs: Custom versions of ChatGPT

OpenAI will allow users to create custom versions of ChatGPT called GPTs that are tailored for specific use cases. “GPTs are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home—and then share that creation with others,” the company explained. Examples include chatbots specific for trip planning, marathon training, or creative writing.

OpenAI says that users can create GPTs without any coding skills. “Creating one is as easy as starting a conversation, giving it instructions and extra knowledge, and picking what it can do, like searching the web, making images or analyzing data.”

GPTs can also be integrated with external data or interact with the real world. “Connect GPTs to databases, plug them into emails, or make them your shopping assistant. For example, you could integrate a travel listings database, connect a user’s email inbox, or facilitate e-commerce orders,” the company said.

Later this month, users will also be able to upload GPTs they create to the upcoming GPT Store. “In the coming months, you’ll also be able to earn money based on how many people are using your GPT,” OpenAI said.

GPTs are available for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users.

New GPT-4 Turbo and updated GPT 3.5 Turbo

OpenAI launched the next generation of its GPT-3 model, the GPT-4 Turbo. “GPT-4 Turbo is more capable and has knowledge of world events up to April 2023. It has a 128k context window so it can fit the equivalent of more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt,” the company explained.

GPT-4 Turbo is available in preview for all paying developers.

OpenAI also released an updated version of GPT-3.5 Turbo. “The new 3.5 Turbo supports improved instruction following, JSON mode, and parallel function calling,” the company said.

Lower pricing and higher rate limits

OpenAI is decreasing prices across the platform:

  • GPT-4 Turbo input tokens are 3x cheaper than GPT-4 and output tokens are 2x cheaper.
  • GPT-3.5 Turbo 16K model input tokens are 3x cheaper than the previous 16K model and output tokens are 2x cheaper at $0.002.
  • GPT-3.5 Turbo 4K model are 33% cheaper on input tokens at $0.001.
  • Fine-tuned GPT-3.5 Turbo 4K and 16K model input tokens are reduced by 4x at $0.003 and output tokens are 2.7x cheaper at $0.006.

Old pricing vs new pricing. Source: OpenAI Blog

Additionally, OpenAI is doubling the tokens per minute limit for all its paying GPT-4 customers.

Immunity from copyright lawsuits

Joining companies like Microsoft, Google, and Adobe, OpenAI said that it will defend its customers who face copyright lawsuits for using OpenAI’s products. Under the Copyright Shield program, “we will now step in and defend our customers, and pay the costs incurred, if you face legal claims around copyright infringement. This applies to generally available features of ChatGPT Enterprise and our developer platform,” OpenAI said.

Other announcements

  • Information up to April 2023: ChatGPT Plus now includes fresh information up to April 2023.
  • Assistant API: OpenAI launched Assistant API (Application Programming Interface) that will allow developers to build agent-like experiences within their applications. “An assistant is a purpose-built AI that has specific instructions, leverages extra knowledge, and can call models and tools to perform tasks,” the company explained. “This API is designed for flexibility; use cases range from a natural language-based data analysis app, a coding assistant, an AI-powered vacation planner, a voice-controlled DJ, a smart visual canvas—the list goes on,” it added.
  • GPT-4 Turbo will accept image inputs: “GPT-4 Turbo can accept images as inputs in the Chat Completions API, enabling use cases such as generating captions, analyzing real world images in detail, and reading documents with figures,” OpenAI informed.
  • DALL-E integration with apps: “Developers can integrate DALL·E 3, which we recently launched to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users, directly into their apps and products through our Images API.”
  • Text-to-speech generator: Developers can use the new text-to-speech API to generate human-quality speech from text.
  • Fine-tuning and custom models: Similar to GPT 3.5, users will be able to fine-tune GPT-4. However, there will be an experimental access program for GPT-4 fine-tuning because “preliminary results indicate that GPT-4 fine-tuning requires more work to achieve meaningful improvements over the base model compared to the substantial gains realized with GPT-3.5 fine-tuning,” the company said. For organizations that need even more customization than fine-tuning OpenAI is launching a Custom Models program. “This will be a very limited (and expensive) program to start,” the company said.
  • Simpler model picker: “We’ve also heard your feedback about how the model picker is a pain. Starting today, no more hopping between models; everything you need is in one place. You can access DALL·E, browsing, and data analysis all without switching. You can also attach files to let ChatGPT search PDFs and other document types,” OpenAI said.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ