Earnings report: Nykaa reports rise in profit margin from cost control measures

On November 6 Nykaa released its earnings report for the quarter ending on September 30, 2023, highlighting a Rs. 133 million worth of profit before tax. This is a significant increase from Rs. 97.19 crores worth of profit in the previous quarter. The company also reported an increase in net sales value (NSV) of Rs. 14983 million growing at 24% year-on-year. Nykaa’s chief financial officer P Ganesh said that cost optimisation and cost control are the reasons behind an uptake in the company’s profit margin. He also highlighted that the company’s gross margin has been impacted by the shift in the festive season to quarter three, but is still in line with the company’s long-term performance trend.

Nykaa divided its earnings into three broad categories— beauty and personal care (BPC), fashion, and others (this includes its new businesses NykaaMan, B2B platform SuperStore by Nykaa, the content platform LBB and its wellness brand Nudge). Of these, the BPC dominates the company’s sales, but its share has dropped, going from 81.5% in the same quarter last year to 77.9% this quarter. BPC is followed by fashion at 15.5% and other businesses listed above at 6.6% contribution to NSV respectively. The company’s annual unique transacting customers have increased by 24% on a compound annual growth rate basis and stand at 10.7 million in Q2FY24.

Fall in margins in the BPC segment:

Nykaa reported a fall in gross margins of its beauty and personal care business, going from 47.6% in Q2FY23 to 45.4% in Q2FY24. When asked about this decline, Anchit Nayar the CEO of Nykaa Beauty e-commerce pointed to the fact that in the previous quarter, the company had observed a fall in advertising revenue. “ It is still slightly below where it was exactly a year ago, but it has improved to almost being at a similar level,” Anchit Nayar said. He said that a lot of brand partners save their marketing budgets for the festive season and so the company is optimistic about a recovery in its gross margins.

Nykaa’s Fashion segment sees an improvement:

In its earnings last quarter, Nykaa’s CEO Falguni Nayar mentioned that the company’s fashion segment had been impacted by an industry-wide slowdown. This quarter, the company reports The gross merchandise value (GMV total sales made by a company) grew by 27% year on year to Rs. 7628 million. 46% of this value came from existing customers which is a significant improvement from the same quarter last year (Q2FY23) where existing customers only contributed 35% to the segment’s GMV.

The segment has also seen an increase in conversation rates (converting site visitors into customers) to 3%. It sees an annual expenditure of about $110 from each of its customers, which, the CEO of Nykaa Fashion, Adwaita Nayar claims is 2.5 times more than what the company’s competitors see. “I do think this is the quarter where everything has lined up. We’re feeling pretty good about the trajectory fashion is on and what we’ve delivered in Q2,” she said.

When asked to provide an exact quarter on when the fashion segment would be profitable Falguni Nayar said that it was a matter of marketing expense. Marketing expenses for the segment come to 24.9% (as a percentage of net sales value, which is Rs. 2321 million for the quarter).

The contribution of Nykaa’s home-grown brands to its GMV:

In the BPC segment, Nykaa’s brands contribute 12.2% to its GMV. Of this, 56% of the sales on Nykaa’s own BPC brands come from its website (nykaa.com), 31% comes from other platforms and 13% from Nykaa’s physical stores.

On the fashion side, Nykaa’s brands contribute 13% to the segment’s GMV. Adwaita Nayar pointed out that this 13% GMV contribution translates to 19.2% NSV because Nykaa’s own brands, “show better behavior in terms of lower returns, lower RTOs [return to origin],[and] lower cancellations.”

Decline in fulfillment expenses:

Nykaa’s fulfillment expenses (expenses involved in the handling of the product from receiving to distribution) have fallen from 11.8% in Q2FY23 to 9.7% in this quarter. P Ganesh explained that this was the result of an increase in warehouse locations and capacity during FY23 which has in turn also led to a lower air shipment ratio. “Fulfilment expenses moving up is something which has actually helped us improve our profit margins,” he pointed out.

Increase in borrowings:

“I saw borrowings having gone up by two-sixth [times] this year. Can you explain the nature of these borrowings and why do we need them?” a representative of GM Financial asked during the earnings call. This, P Ganesh responded was in line with working capital requirements. “quarter three happens to be the largest quarter for us, and in line with building up of inventory, etc for the peak quarter, working capital has gone up.”

