wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Working with Indian government, companies to build sovereign AI infra: Nvidia Earnings Call

“…we are working with India’s government and largest tech companies including Infosys, Reliance and Tata to boost their sovereign AI infrastructure,” CFO Kress said during the call.

Published

“Many countries are awakening to the need to invest in sovereign AI infrastructure to support economic growth and industrial innovation. With investments in domestic compute capacity, nations can use their own data to train LLMs and support their local generative AI ecosystems. For example, we are working with India’s government and largest tech companies including Infosys, Reliance and Tata to boost their sovereign AI infrastructure,” Colette Kress, Chief Financial Officer at Nvidia, said during the company’s earnings call on November 21.

Sovereign AI infrastructure refers to the idea of an autonomous and self-contained artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. Such infrastructure is coming up in countries like India, Sweden, Japan, and France that recognise that they should use their data to develop their own AI, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said during the earnings call.

“People realize that they can’t afford to export their country’s knowledge, their country’s culture, for somebody else to then resell AI back to them. […] The first thing that they have to do is create their national AI cloud.” — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia’s Q3 2024 financials 

Nvidia reported another stellar quarter with the company making $18.12 billion in revenue for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, a 206 per cent jump from the same period last year, and a profit of $9.24 billion, up 1,259 percent from last year.

The company’s extraordinary success in recent years comes from the AI boom and the increased demand for Nvidia’s AI chips, which are currently the most sought-after AI chips in the market.

Nvidia, however, cautioned that the new US export restrictions on China could impact the company’s revenue in the next quarter, although increased demand from other regions is expected to make up for it.

Additionally, “because national investment in compute capacity is a new economic imperative, serving the sovereign AI infrastructure market represents a multi-billion dollar opportunity over the next few years”, CFO Colette Kress said.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ