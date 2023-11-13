I&B Ministry Assigns Nodal Officers To Deal With Pirated Films Online

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) issued a notification on November 3 assigning nodal officers who will be responsible for addressing complaints filed by copyright holders regarding pirated/infringing copies of their films on the internet.

On receiving such complaints by the copyright holder or any person authorised by them, the nodal officers are required to issue notification to the intermediaries for disabling access to and removing such links from the internet. “In case of complaints by any person who does not have the copyright or authorized by the copyright holder, a hearing may be considered on case to case basis by the nodal officer,” MIB added.

As per the notification, section 7(1B)(ii) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, enables the government to take “suitable action” for removing/disabling access to any infringing copy exhibited/hosted on an intermediary platform in violation of section 6AB of the Cinematograph Act. Section 6AB states that no person shall use or abet the use of an infringing copy of any film to exhibit to the public for profit at a place of exhibition which has not been licensed under this Act or in a manner that amounts to the infringement of copyright under the provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Why it matters:

The Ministry’s move is important in view of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Parliament in July this year. This bill introduced various provisions for addressing the issue of film piracy. The penalty for piracy includes a minimum of three months of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3 lakhs, which can be extended up to 5 percent of the audited gross production cost.

According to the government, the film industry has incurred losses of Rs 20,000 crores due to piracy.

While piracy may be an issue to be dealt with, the new amendments also allow the government to block websites or cause the removal of links from the internet, without any clarity about the procedures employed to issue such blocking orders and to review the decisions of the nodal officers. This raises apprehensions about arbitrary censorship of websites over privacy issues with little transparency regarding due process, alongside diminishing autonomy of the CBFC, regarding certification of films.

Who are the nodal officers?

The nodal officers appointed are as follows:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting:

Joint Secretary (Films): jsfilms.inb@nic.in Director (Films): dirfilms.mib@gov.in Deputy Secretary (Films): dsfilms-moib@gov.in

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)

Chief Executive Officer: ceo.cbfc@nic.in Regional Officer, Mumbai: romum.cbfc@nic.in Regional Officer, Bengaluru: robang.cbfc@nic.in Regional Officer, Chennai: rochen.cbfc@nic.in Regional Officer, Cuttack: roctc@cbfc.nic.in, cbfccuttack@yahoo.in Regional Officer, Delhi: cbfcdelhi@gmail.com, rodel.cbfc@nic.in Regional Officer, Guwahati: cbfcguwahati@yahoo.com Regional Officer, Hyderabad: rohyd.cbfc@nic.in Regional Officer, Kolkata: rocbfckol@rediffmail.com Regional Officer, Thiruvananthapuram: rotvm.cbfc@nic.in

The form for submitting the complaint can be found here.

