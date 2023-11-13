wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting approves “Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023”

The policy enables the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) to empanel agencies and organisations involved in various services like streaming, podcasts, social media services, etc.

Published

Classified ads in a newspaper

What’s the news: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on November 10, 2023 approved a “Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023” that enables the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) to empanel agencies and organisations involved in social media services, streaming services and other digital audio services for government advertisements.

“The Policy will enable CBC to empanel agencies and organisations in the OTT and Video on Demand Space… Apart from rationalising its process of empanelling Internet Websites, CBC now for the first time will be able to channelize its public service campaign messages through Mobile Applications too. With Social Media Platforms becoming one of the popular channels of public conversations, the policy further streamlines the process through which CBC can place advertisements for government clients on these platforms. The policy also empowers CBC to empanel Digital Media Agencies to enhance its outreach through the various platforms,” said the Ministry in a press release.

As per the policy, the CBC can also on-board new communication platforms with the approval of a duly constituted committee. The policy further introduces competitive bidding for rate discovery, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

“Rates discovered through this process will remain valid for three years and will be applicable to all eligible agencies,” said the Ministry.

Eligibility criteria for social media platforms: The policy document states that the entity “must be under continuous operation under the same domain name/access address for minimum of six months.” Further, it must have maintained a minimum of 25 million unique users (UU) within India per month.

“CBC will make use of data provided by comScore or Google Analytics or any other credible agency having industry-wide acceptance to verify the UU count. d. must possess an online panel with demonstrated credibility through which the space/inventory for advertisement is booked. The access of such online panel should be provided to CBC along with requisite training, if any. All other advertisers/advertising agencies must have access to the same panel as the one provided to CBC,” said the document.

Eligibility criteria for audio-video platforms: There will be separate platforms for video on demand or streaming platforms and a separate panel for digital audio platforms. In both cases, the application must be at least one year old and operating under the same name during that time period.

“The period shall be calculated backwards from the date on which the OTT application applies for empanelment with CBC,” said the policy.

These platforms in each panel will then be segregated into two categories based on average unique users per month. There will be Category A with platforms having over 2.5 users and Category B with platforms having users between 0.5-2.5 million.

“Only the OTT platforms which are owned and operated by companies that are incorporated in India will be considered for empanelment. However, OTT platforms owned by foreign companies or of foreign origin may be eligible if such platform(s) have a wholly owned company registered and operating in India, which looks after their Indian advertisement business,” said the document.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ