No Generative AI tools for political advertisers: Meta

Alongside politics, Meta also disallowed the use of its generative AI features for advertising of housing, employment or credit or social issues, elections, health, pharmaceuticals or financial services

Published

What’s the news: Meta barred political campaigns and advertisers in other regulated industries from using its new generative AI advertising products, as per an announcement by a company spokesperson on November 6, 2023, said Reuters. The decision comes in face of approaching elections in the US.

After confirming the news to Reuters, Meta also announced this decision in its updates posted to its help center, stating that the company’s advertising standards prohibit ads with content that have been debunked by the company’s fact-checking partners but do not have any rules specifically on AI. While MediaNama could not find the post specifying this, various media outlets including Reuters shared the following statement by Meta:

“As we continue to test new Generative AI ads creation tools in Ads Manager, advertisers running campaigns that qualify as ads for Housing, Employment or Credit or Social Issues, Elections, or Politics, or related to Health, Pharmaceuticals or Financial Services aren’t currently permitted to use these Generative AI features.”

According to Nikkei Asia, a Japanese media outlet, Nick Clegg, Meta’s President for Global Affairs, said in October that the company was considering new policies regarding the use of generative AI in political advertising.

X Corp taking a different approach to political advertising: While Meta has announced the banning of political ads, microblogging site X Corp, formerly Twitter, announced in Agust 2023 how it will allow political advertising on its platform in the United States. Reversing a 2019 policy regarding such ads, X claimed that it will still prohibit “the promotion of false or misleading content, including false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election, while seeking to preserve free and open political discourse.”

