wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Kerala HC Issues Notice To UIDAI, IT Ministry Over Plea By Police For Disclosure Of Aadhaar Biometric Data

The investigating officer told the court that the police had run out of options to identify the culprit other than matching fingerprints with the Aadhaar database.

Published

The Kerala High Court on November 23 issued a notice to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the IT Ministry regarding a plea by an investigating officer to compare biometric data obtained by him with the Aadhaar database to identify the person, according to a Livelaw report. The investigating officer from Wayanad reached the court seeking an order to the UIDAI to compare the sample fingerprint, alleged to be of the accused, with the seeded biometric data to reveal the culprit's identity to the police. The officer said they had exhausted other means of identification and that comparing Aadhaar biometric data was the only way to establish the culprit’s identity. However, the officer’s request letter to the UIDAI asking for the same was rejected because Section 33 of the Aadhaar Act permitted disclosure of information only through a court order. The matter will be heard next on December 4, 2023. What does the Aadhaar Act say? Section 33(1) of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, says that disclosure of information in certain cases, including identity information or authentication records, shall be pursuant to an order of a court, that’s not inferior to that of an HC judge. Further, the court cannot issue such an order without giving an opportunity of hearing to the Authority i.e. the UIDAI and the concerned Aadhaar number holder. Importantly, Section 29 of the Aadhaar Act strictly states that the core biometric information of an Aadhaar holder cannot be used for any purpose, including for law…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ