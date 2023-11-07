wordpress blog stats
Take down deepfakes within 24 hours, IT Ministry tells social media platforms: Report

MeitY’s order to take down deepfakes comes a day after a similar clip of actor Rashmika Mandanna started circulating on various platforms.

Published

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued advisories to social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, to take down deepfake content within 24 hours, according to a report by the Indian Express. This comes a day after the deep fakes of actress Rashmika Mandanna began making rounds on social media platforms. 

Under rule 3 (2) b of the Information and Technology Rules (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) 2023 (IT Rules), platforms are required to ensure that their users do not spread misinformation or impersonate another person. This makes the deepfake a violation of the IT Rules. Speaking about the issue the Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that platforms are required to take down misinformation within 36 hours of being informed and if they fail to comply, they can be taken to court by the aggrieved.  

This isn’t the first time that MeitY has urged for the removal of deepfakes. In February this year, the Economic Times reported that the ministry had sent an advisory to platforms like LinkedIn, Sharechat, and Snapchat urging them to take “all reasonable and practicable measures to remove or disable access to deep fake imagery”.

Similarly, earlier this month it was reported that the Indian government was gearing up to tackle the spread of deepfakes of politicians on WhatsApp saying that it would “cause harm to electoral integrity in India.” As such, reports said that the government was asking WhatsApp to hand over the details of the user who first began sharing these deepfakes.

Deepfakes pose a serious threat to an individual or organization’s reputation. They can be used to spread misinformation about a situation or even harass an individual. MeitY’s action, in this case, signals that the government is giving increased importance to this issue, especially as it heads to polls in 2024. It reiterated the same during the Monsoon session of the parliament session, stating that the IT Rules would provide “safeguards from such threats related to deep fakes to citizens/users.”

