Take down deepfakes within 24 hours, IT Ministry tells social media platforms: Report

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued advisories to social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, to take down deepfake content within 24 hours, according to a report by the Indian Express. This comes a day after the deep fakes of actress Rashmika Mandanna began making rounds on social media platforms.

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Under rule 3 (2) b of the Information and Technology Rules (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) 2023 (IT Rules), platforms are required to ensure that their users do not spread misinformation or impersonate another person. This makes the deepfake a violation of the IT Rules. Speaking about the issue the Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that platforms are required to take down misinformation within 36 hours of being informed and if they fail to comply, they can be taken to court by the aggrieved.

PM @narendramodi ji’s Govt is committed to ensuring Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using Internet Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 – it is a legal obligation for platforms to ➡️ensure no misinformation is posted by any user AND ➡️ensure that when reported by… https://t.co/IlLlKEOjtd — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 6, 2023

Some context:

This isn’t the first time that MeitY has urged for the removal of deepfakes. In February this year, the Economic Times reported that the ministry had sent an advisory to platforms like LinkedIn, Sharechat, and Snapchat urging them to take “all reasonable and practicable measures to remove or disable access to deep fake imagery”.

Similarly, earlier this month it was reported that the Indian government was gearing up to tackle the spread of deepfakes of politicians on WhatsApp saying that it would “cause harm to electoral integrity in India.” As such, reports said that the government was asking WhatsApp to hand over the details of the user who first began sharing these deepfakes.

Why it matters:

Deepfakes pose a serious threat to an individual or organization’s reputation. They can be used to spread misinformation about a situation or even harass an individual. MeitY’s action, in this case, signals that the government is giving increased importance to this issue, especially as it heads to polls in 2024. It reiterated the same during the Monsoon session of the parliament session, stating that the IT Rules would provide “safeguards from such threats related to deep fakes to citizens/users.”

