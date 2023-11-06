wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

IT Ministry Issues Blocking Orders for 22 ‘Illegal’ Betting and Gambling Apps and Websites

This comes after an ED probe into the promoters of Mahadev Book, one among the 22 betting apps and websites hit by the IT Ministry’s blocking order.

Published

The IT Ministry has issued blocking orders against Mahadev Book, Reddyannaprestopro, and other ‘illegal’ betting and gambling sites, a government press release issued yesterday observed. 22 betting apps and websites have been targeted in total.

The developments come after the Enforcement Directorate’s inquiries into money laundering charges against Mahadev Book’s promoters, and raids of its premises in Chhattisgarh. Sources informed PTI earlier that the funds fudged could be as high as Rs. 6,000 crore.

In yesterday’s press release, the Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar added that the blocking requests had come from the Enforcement Directorate itself. “Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act,” said Chandrasekhar. “However, they did not do so and no such request is made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests.” The Chhattisgarh state government is led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagel of the Indian National Congress.

The press release did not specify whether the apps were finally blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act—which gives the Indian government powers to do so on specific grounds, including protecting national security, public order, and more.

What’s this money laundering case about?: The Enforcement Directorate first filed its 197-page chargesheet (with over 8,000 pages of annexures) against Mahadev Book in October. The investigation found that Mahadev Book is run from the United Arab Emirates—and runs with a 70-30 % profit-sharing ratio with its franchisees. The Directorate alleged that “large scale hawala operations” are used to transfer the betting app’s earnings to offshore accounts, while “large” cash transactions are underway in India to advertise the platforms. The Enforcement Directorate’s investigations also led to the arrest of two people, including a Chhattisgarh police officer, for money laundering. They were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

An aside—the gaming industry’s views on online and offshore betting sites: Online real money gaming companies in India offering non-gambling games (like rummy and poker) with wagering have often come under the regulatory scanner for the ‘harms’ they perpetuate on gamers. These included gaming addiction, and even suicide due to gaming-related financial losses. However, the industry has repeatedly held that online betting and gambling platforms—similar to those blocked in this instance—are the real culprits perpetuating harm against Indian gamers. Located in offshore tax havens, they fall outside India’s regulatory and tax scanners.

Notified earlier this year, India’s online gaming rules partially address this issue, by only allowing real money games approved by a private self-regulatory body to operate in the country. Experts added that games outside of this framework, like gambling and betting ones, can be blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act. Earlier this year, gaming lawyer Jay Sayta explained the significance of the move:

“Intermediaries such as hosting providers, news websites, social media websites, search engines etc. cannot host any game that is not recognised as a permissible online game by a self-regulatory body (primarily targeted at offshore betting portals) and cannot publish any advertisement or surrogate advertisement or promotion of an online game that is not a permissible online game (i.e. gambling/betting games or platforms)…The new rules are therefore expected to curb the menace of illegal offshore betting and gambling websites and their surrogates that are openly flouting the law and advertising through various means. The new rules would help in stopping promotional content of offshore betting websites and pave the way for swift blocking of domains and websites/apps engaged in illegal gambling or betting.”

Read more

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ