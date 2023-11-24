wordpress blog stats
Following G20 Summit, India Launches Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository, and Social Impact Fund

India pushed for the popularisation of Digital Public Infrastructure during the G20 summit. The repository contains several global DPI projects, including India’s DigiLocker and Aadhaar, while the impact fund aims to financially support countries developing DPIs.

Published

In line with its G20 push to popularise the uptake of digital public infrastructures (DPI) worldwide, the Indian government launched a Global DPI Repository and a social impact fund to advance DPI yesterday, a press release noted.

During the recently concluded G20 summit, all 20 member-states agreed to support DPI policy initiatives, which included building the repository launched yesterday:

“Digital public infrastructure (DPI), as an evolving concept and as a set of shared digital systems, built and leveraged by both the public and private sectors, based on secure and resilient infrastructure, and can be built on open standards and specifications, as well as opensource software can enable [the] delivery of services at societal-scale,” the New Delhi G20 Declaration observed in September. “We recognize that safe, secure, trusted, accountable and inclusive digital public infrastructure, respectful of human rights, personal data, privacy and intellectual property rights can foster resilience, and enable service delivery and innovation.”

What purpose does the repository serve?: The IT Ministry-developed repository serves as a “resource hub” for global DPI projects by various governments. Current examples on the website include India’s Aadhaar and DigiLocker, Singapore’s National Digital Identity system, the European Union’s Digital Identity Wallet, and more. “Its primary aim is to bridge the knowledge gap in the choices and methodologies required for the design, construction, deployment, and governance of DPIs,” the press release said.

What about the Social Impact Fund?: The fund will financially support countries developing DPIs, providing “upstream technical and non-technical assistance”. The platform allows other governments, international organisations, and philanthropies to contribute to the fund too. India has pledged an initial commitment of $25 million (USD) to the fund.

Not to be forgotten: India’s DPI push largely focused on how governments can use DPI to improve governance and service delivery. However, doing so raises questions on two fronts. First, the rapid digitisation of governance in developing countries may still lead to unequal access to services, especially for those who lack the digital skills or awareness to use these DPI tools in the first place. Second, DPIs involve collecting vast amounts of citizen data—without robust data protection by the state, millions, if not billions, may find themselves exposed to acute privacy risks. India may still need to improve substantially on this front, if recent reports of breaches of millions of peoples’ Aadhaar data are anything to go by.

