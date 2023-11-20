wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Will e-pharmacies in India be banned in light of pending policy on the sale of online drugs?

As the Delhi High Court gives the Union government another deadline for a draft policy on e-pharmacy regulation, offline pharma-unions discuss a potential ban on the online sale of drugs altogether

Published

What’s the News: Sale of drugs online may be completely banned in India, said the South Chemists and Distributors Association following a court direction to the Indian government to present a draft policy for the same within eight weeks from November 16, 2023.

Government framing policy since 2018: The Delhi High Court in its latest hearing of a 2018 PIL seeking a ban on online sale of drugs observed that the government has had over five years to frame a policy for the regulation of the online sale. It said, “…in the interest of justice, one last opportunity is given to the UOI [Union of India] to frame the policy with regard to online sale of drugs within eight weeks.”

Further, the court said that if the government fails to frame a policy within the stipulated period, the Joint Secretary dealing with this policy will have to be “personally present in Court” on the next date of hearing. The matter was then listed to March 4, 2024.

SCDA says policy unlikely to be ready in eight weeks: Responding to the news, the SCDA in a recent mail to MediaNama said, “It is extremely difficult and unlikely that the rules for the online sale of drugs can be constituted within the next 8 weeks, owing to massive infrastructure development required. Keeping in view of the show cause notices issued by the Drug Controller General of India in February 2023, it is highly likely that the online sale of drugs shall be completely banned by the Government of India shortly.”

The 2018 PIL was filed by a Delhi-based pharmacist Zaheer Ahmed against the “unregulated” sale of drugs online by e-pharmacies and alleged it being a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. At the time, the Court banned the e-pharmacies from selling drugs online which led to multiple show cause notices being issued to companies like Tata1mg, PharmEasy, etc. by drug controllers.

Draft e-pharmacy regulations pending since 2018: In the same year that Ahmed filed the PIL, the government released a draft policy to regulate online pharmacy operations as amendments to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The draft, notified via an extraordinary Gazette of India dated August 28, 2018, note4dly talked about a licensing process for e-pharmacies, informative portal for the proper sale of the drugs, safeguards for patient data and data localization, advertising, monitoring and prohibitions for e-pharmacy companies. In August 2023, the government had asked for six weeks to finalise the draft policy but there still hasn’t been any movement on the policy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In 2022, a Parliamentary Standing Committee had asked for “stringent regulation of the e-health and e-pharmacy sector” considering the “potential harm it can cause to health of end user in case of misuse.”

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ