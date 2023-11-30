How Will India’s Draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill Impact News Platforms?

India’s recent draft Broadcasting Services Regulation bill mandates that streaming platforms can only broadcast programmes certified by a Content Evaluation Committee (CEC), except for those the government exempts from such certification. It also gives the government other powers concerning the CEC, such as notifying additional criteria for selecting CEC members and also any other details “to facilitate the formation of CEC and its smooth functioning.” This has raised concerns regarding censorship of content that may upset the government.

The draft bill also says that any obligations applicable to OTT broadcasting networks under the act will also apply to any person broadcasting news and current affairs with necessary alterations. The central government may prescribe rules for the same under the act.

Are these provisions applicable to news platforms as well? How will independent journalists and filmmakers be affected by this? MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa addresses these questions in this video.

Watch the video to know more:

