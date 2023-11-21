IdeaForge announced it has received the required approvals to stock and sell products in the US unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) market. During its second earnings call for FY’24, the company discussed its plans for entering the new market as well as strategies for the Indian market. While answering queries, officials also talked about the company’s plans to integrate AI technologies in their drone equipment. MediaNama went through the last two earnings call of IdeaForge to understand the developments in the drone sector at the national and international level. Towards the end, MediaNama has also included some key takeaways from the Q1 earnings call on drone-opportunities and challenges in India. Key takeaways from Q2 earnings call On entering the US market IdeaForge gets approvals to sell drones in the US: IdeaForge received the necessary approvals to stock and sell products from its US subsidiary at the end of the latest quarter. According to Ankit Mehta, CEO of IdeaForge, the company is currently in the process of shipping its systems to the US. “My expectation in FY '25 and '26 is to have the international business overall contribute meaningfully to the overall revenue… However, in this financial year, we should expect marginal movement there given that we have just started to enable the process of building the opportunities over there,” he said. During Q1, IdeaForge had appointed three value-added resellers for the North American geography to build an opportunity base in global markets. These are individuals who receive the purchase order from…
IdeaForge enters US UAV market
MediaNama took a look at the company’s recent earnings calls to understand its plans for entering the new market, the Indian market, the integration of AI technologies in drone equipment and its general prediction for the Indian sector.
