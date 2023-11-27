Explained: Google’s Secret Deals To Convince Major Apps To Use Play Store

Google has been fighting a lawsuit filed by Epic Games in the US against its Play Store policy on Android. The case was filed in 2020 and latest developments have revealed new details about lucrative deals offered by Google to lure some major apps to use the Play billing system. Over a disagreement over in-ap purchases, Epic had claimed that Google has established an “unlawful monopoly” in the market by disallowing services from third-party play stores or payment systems. Whereas, Google maintained that doing so would “damage Android’s ability to offer a secure user experience and compete with Apple’s iOS”.



Which are these companies that Google struck a deal with and why does it matter? How will the case impact ongoing antitrust investigations against Google in other countries like India? In this video, MediaNama journalist Sarvesh Mathi answers these and other questions about the case and offers a comprehensive explanation of the ongoing issues concerning Google Play Store.

Watch the video to know more:

Also Read

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!