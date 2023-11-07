Video: Here’s What You Need To Know About Google’s Update To Play Protect For Tackling Malware

Google Play Protect will now prompt users in India to scan apps that they are sideloading (apps installed from outside of Google Play) for malware. The feature will essentially scan the code of the app and send the same to Google’s servers to identify any malicious code. Users will be warned to not proceed with the installation if the app is potentially harmful.

While this increases the security for users who might unsuspectingly download apps from random sources, it might run afoul of the Indian antitrust regulator’s order from last October, which stated that Google should not restrict sideloading of apps. Developers could argue that the additional steps involved in sideloading make it unattractive to users and hence not an option for the distribution of apps, leaving Google Play (and its commissions) as the only option for developers.

In this video, MediaNama’s Sarvesh Mathi provides a quick explainer of the new update and delves into how it can potentially impact app developers in India.

Watch the video to know more:

