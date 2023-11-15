Google on November 13 said that it has filed a lawsuit against scammers who "weaponized the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) to harm their business competitors by submitting thousands of blatantly fraudulent copyright notices." The lawsuit names Nguyen Van Duc and Pham Van Thien based in Vietnam as the brains behind this fraud. They appear to be connected with websites selling printed t-shirts and their fraud was aimed at removing competing third-party sellers from Google Search results. They created at least 65 Google accounts so they could submit thousands of fraudulent notices of copyright infringement against more than 117,000 third-party website URLs, the lawsuit states. "These fraudulent claims resulted in the removal of over 100,000 businesses’ websites, costing them millions of dollars and thousands of hours in lost employee time," Google explained. Google hopes that its lawsuit will put an end to this activity, and "also deter others and raise awareness of the harm that fraudulent takedowns can have on small businesses across the country." "The DMCA was created to protect internet users and copyright holders, while encouraging innovation. It enables creators to protect their work on the Internet, ensures users and businesses can create and share information online, and gives companies the certainty they need to offer services to the public. In compliance with the DMCA, Google has a takedown process to handle legitimate complaints of copyright infringement," Google said. Separately, Google on the same day also announced that it had filed a lawsuit against another group of scammers…
News
Google files lawsuit against scammers who filed thousands of bogus copyright claims
Such fraudulent claims “resulted in the removal of over 100,000 businesses’ websites,” Google informed.
Latest Headlines
- US proposes banning e-commerce platforms from charging hidden, bogus fees November 15, 2023
- Delhi HC asks ShareChat and Moj to remove Zee’s copyright content from its libraries November 15, 2023
- Here’s How Companies have fared during the Israel-Hamas conflict over the last month November 15, 2023
- Google files lawsuit against scammers who filed thousands of bogus copyright claims November 15, 2023
- Here’s how the Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023, impacts streaming services November 15, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...