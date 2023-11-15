wordpress blog stats
Google files lawsuit against scammers who filed thousands of bogus copyright claims

Such fraudulent claims “resulted in the removal of over 100,000 businesses’ websites,” Google informed.

Google on November 13 said that it has filed a lawsuit against scammers who "weaponized the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) to harm their business competitors by submitting thousands of blatantly fraudulent copyright notices." The lawsuit names Nguyen Van Duc and Pham Van Thien based in Vietnam as the brains behind this fraud. They appear to be connected with websites selling printed t-shirts and their fraud was aimed at removing competing third-party sellers from Google Search results. They created at least 65 Google accounts so they could submit thousands of fraudulent notices of copyright infringement against more than 117,000 third-party website URLs, the lawsuit states. "These fraudulent claims resulted in the removal of over 100,000 businesses’ websites, costing them millions of dollars and thousands of hours in lost employee time," Google explained. Google hopes that its lawsuit will put an end to this activity, and "also deter others and raise awareness of the harm that fraudulent takedowns can have on small businesses across the country." "The DMCA was created to protect internet users and copyright holders, while encouraging innovation. It enables creators to protect their work on the Internet, ensures users and businesses can create and share information online, and gives companies the certainty they need to offer services to the public. In compliance with the DMCA, Google has a takedown process to handle legitimate complaints of copyright infringement," Google said. Separately, Google on the same day also announced that it had filed a lawsuit against another group of scammers…

