Google Bard can now summarise YouTube videos for you, but what does it mean for video creators?

You can now ask Google Bard to summarise a YouTube video for you and ask follow-up questions as well, as per an update published by Google on November 21. Here's an example of how this works: https://twitter.com/itsPaulAi/status/1727367180118077658?s=20 While this is a useful new feature for users of Google's AI chatbot (it can summarise a 5-hour video in 5 seconds for instance), the conundrum lies in what it means for video creators. These creators rely on the ad revenue that YouTube generates when users watch a video, but with Bard summarising and answering questions about the video, the user might have no reason to watch the video at all. For instance, take this example shared by The Verge writer Allison Johnson who used this new Bard feature to get information from a recipe video: "Bard got all of the critical bits right in summing up the video: the ingredients and measurements are all accurate, and the instructions are correct. [...] Here’s the problem though. America’s Test Kitchen has already published the full recipe to its website — it’s just behind a paywall, like a lot of their content. The YouTube video doesn’t include the recipe in the video description. By watching the YouTube video every time I make the espresso martini, presumably there’s some value going back to ATK for that content. By having Bard spit out the recipe for me, I’ve just skipped the step where I press play, watch a preroll add, and see the channel’s other recommended videos…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.