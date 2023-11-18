Gaza Strip Faces Critical Telecommunications Blackout Amid Energy Crisis

What’s the News: All telecommunication services in Gaza strip went out of service on November 16, 2023 after the energy sources to sustain the network were depleted with no means of refuelling, announced Paltel and Jawwal, two of the largest telecommunications companies in the region. According to Amnesty International, this will throw Gaza Strip into another total communications blackout and worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation.

We regret to announce that all telecom services in 𝐆𝐚𝐳𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩 have 𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭 of service as all energy sources sustaining the network have been depleted, and 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧.#KeepGazaConnected — Paltel (@Paltelco) November 16, 2023

Earlier, the two companies expressed concerns on microblogging platform X about the fuel shortage and its impact on data centres and the overall telecom network.

Our main data centers and switches in 𝐆𝐚𝐳𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩 are gradually shutting down due to fuel depletion. Currently, main network elements depend solely on batteries.

This will lead to a complete telecom 𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 in the coming hours. #KeepGazaConnected — Jawwal (@JawwalPal) November 15, 2023

#Paltel Group CEO: This is the last call; #Gaza Strip will go into another telecom blackout if fuel isn’t allowed in by Thursday. — Paltel (@Paltelco) November 12, 2023

With this, Gaza has entered a blackout similar to an internet shutdown, as explained by Amnesty International in a press release:

“Gaza has been facing connectivity below 30 percent of pre-conflict levels since 11 October 2023, according to data by IODA and Netblocks. Another telecommunications blackout not only means cutting off Gazans from each other and the rest of the world, but also preventing injured people and those trapped under the rubble from being rescued. People will be deprived of access to lifesaving information, such as finding areas of safety or contacting emergency services. The critical work of humanitarian agencies will also be severely disrupted, as workers lose contact with each other.”

Some interesting points on restricted internet access in recent past

On October 28, Elon Musk, the CEO of X, offered to provide internet connectivity to “internationally recognized aid organisations” in Gaza via its Starlink network.

Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza. [ComStar] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2023

India’s Manipur faces a similar state of blackout for over 180 days. While internet in some districts within the state have been restored, the shutdown has severely hindered everyday life with hurdles in being able to access schools, banks, food and basic necessities bringing their “lives and livelihood to a standstill.” The situation is Gaza will likely be much worse with reports of air strikes in the region’s hospitals.

