Final Call: Impact of Draft Criminal Laws on the Digital Ecosystem; Nov 30, 3:30 PM

The Indian government is looking to overhaul the criminal laws of the country by replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 with new laws. But the proposed replacements encroach on digital rights of citizens including the right to freedom of speech and expression, the right to privacy, and the right against self-incrimination. The proposal to increase the adoption of technology in the legal system also comes with little to no safeguards.

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will explore how the three criminal law bills, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, impact the digital ecosystem and the digital rights of Indian citizens.

Title: Impact of Draft Criminal Laws on the Digital Ecosystem

Date: November 30 (Thursday), 2023

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Questions we will explore

How do the bills treat search and seizure of electronic devices and why is it problematic? What are the technological measures that police stations and courts must adopt and what are the shortcomings of these measures? How do the bills regulate and criminalise speech online—whether harmful, ironic, or against the nation state? What are the consequences of framing women as the sole victims of crimes like cyberstalking and voyeurism online? How might children committing offences online be treated under the bills? Will the law impact tech policy activism? How do the bills treat digital evidence and what criteria must such evidence meet? What do the Parliamentary Committee’s reports on the three bills suggest? How do the three bills affect digital rights?

The session will begin at 3:30 PM IST with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

