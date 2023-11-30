wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

Final Call: Impact of Draft Criminal Laws on the Digital Ecosystem; Nov 30, 3:30 PM

Published

This is the final call to attend our briefing call today on the impact of the three criminal law bills on the digital ecosystem. Subscribers would have received an email invite to register. Non-subscribers can subscribe here to be eligible to attend.

The Indian government is looking to overhaul the criminal laws of the country by replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 with new laws. But the proposed replacements encroach on digital rights of citizens including the right to freedom of speech and expression, the right to privacy, and the right against self-incrimination. The proposal to increase the adoption of technology in the legal system also comes with little to no safeguards.

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will explore how the three criminal law bills, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, impact the digital ecosystem and the digital rights of Indian citizens.

Title: Impact of Draft Criminal Laws on the Digital Ecosystem
Date: November 30 (Thursday), 2023
Time: 3:30 PM IST

Non-subscribers can attend this call by buying a subscription to MediaNama.

You’ll get access to this call, access to recordings of all our previous calls, around 35+ stories for each week, our exclusive weekly newsletter, and access to our archives of 26,000+ stories. Our monthly subscription is priced at Rs. 1000

Note: If you are a MediaNama subscriber, existing or new, access to briefings is included as part of your subscription. In case you haven’t received an invite, please email us at hello@medianama.com

Questions we will explore

  1. How do the bills treat search and seizure of electronic devices and why is it problematic?
  2. What are the technological measures that police stations and courts must adopt and what are the shortcomings of these measures?
  3. How do the bills regulate and criminalise speech online—whether harmful, ironic, or against the nation state?
  4. What are the consequences of framing women as the sole victims of crimes like cyberstalking and voyeurism online?
  5. How might children committing offences online be treated under the bills?
  6. Will the law impact tech policy activism?
  7. How do the bills treat digital evidence and what criteria must such evidence meet?
  8. What do the Parliamentary Committee’s reports on the three bills suggest?
  9. How do the three bills affect digital rights?

The session will begin at 3:30 PM IST with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

In case you know someone who might be interested, please share this post with them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ