“Let’s Give AI in Europe a Fighting Chance”: EU tech industry reps say in joint statement

Worried about the potential over-regulation of AI in the EU, industry representatives suggest a more lenient approach.

Published

Worried about the potential over-regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the EU through the AI Act, over 30 European digital industry representatives signed a joint statement titled "Let’s Give AI in Europe a Fighting Chance." These representatives include tech company leaders as well as industry bodies. “The AI Act does not have to regulate every new technology, and we strongly support the regulation’s original scope, focusing on high-risk uses, not specific technologies,” the letter said. "Only 8% of European companies use AI – far from the Commission’s 2030 target of 75% – and barely 3% of the world’s AI unicorns come from the EU.  Europe’s competitiveness and financial stability highly depend on the ability of European companies and citizens to deploy AI in key areas like green tech, health, manufacturing or energy." — Joint Statement The letter also pointed out how some aspects of AI regulation like compliance cost can amount to over €300,000 under the AI Act even if the entity is just a small and medium enterprise (SME) of 50 employees with a single AI-enabled product on the market. “It is vital that we reduce this burden as much as possible, and let SMEs apply GPAI (general-purpose artificial intelligence), foundation models and other new emerging AI technologies in their innovations,” said the signatories. Recommendation by companies: The entities also provided four recommendations to moderate the regulation of new technology: “The risk-based approach must remain at the core of the AI Act. It is supported by a broad alliance…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

